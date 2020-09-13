Latest Eagles take early lead
The Eagles struck first on a five-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Zach Ertz to take a 7-0 lead.
Wentz wins toss, defers
The Eagles won the toss and elected to defer, giving their defense the first snap of the season. Wentz was the only captain at midfield because of an NFL rule restricting teams from sending multiple players out for the coin toss.
Eagles, Washington players and staff lock arms before kickoff
The Eagles and Washington players and staff members all locked arms in the middle of the field before Sunday’s kickoff during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing." The song, added to the pre-game routines for NFL games to honor Black culture, coincided with a video addressing racial injustice in America. The video ended with a list of names of people killed by police brutality.
The Eagles stayed in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem. Washington took the field moments before, with some players raising a fist.
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the first live blog of the 2020 NFL season. It’s good to be back.
The Eagles are set to open their season at 1:00 p.m. against the newly named Washington Football Team in front of an audience of socially distant reporters and photographers, but no fans at FedEx Field. Such is life in a pandemic.
It’s a cloudy, coolish day here in Landover, Md., which might save players from fatigue and cramping as they work themselves back into game shape. There’s hardly any wind and little chance of rain, so the kicking conditions should be good, too. The Eagles go into the game 5.5-point favorites, although injuries could make this game more interesting than originally expected.
The team will be without three of the offensive linemen they went into the season expecting to start, including two players who could have made a case for All-Pro honors this year. Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in June and is presumably done for the year, and now Johnson will be out for at least Week 1. Jason Peters was signed to replace Brooks this offseason, but he’ll be at left tackle because Andre Dillard is out for the year with a biceps injury.
Washington’s defensive line wasn’t as productive as expected last season, but the group has four first-round picks in the last four seasons in the fold, highlighted by Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in last April’s NFL draft. The Eagles' offensive line could have significant trouble handling such a talented pass rush considering the Eagles are expected to start Jack Driscoll and Nate Herbig, two players without an NFL start on their record.
