The team will be without three of the offensive linemen they went into the season expecting to start, including two players who could have made a case for All-Pro honors this year. Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles in June and is presumably done for the year, and now Johnson will be out for at least Week 1. Jason Peters was signed to replace Brooks this offseason, but he’ll be at left tackle because Andre Dillard is out for the year with a biceps injury.