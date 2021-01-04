Live Eagles answer with scoring drive
The NBC broadcast team said that they asked Jalen Hurts was he worried about Washington’s defensive line, and he responded by saying they should be worried about him. So far, that’s proven to be true. Washington has gotten pressure, but the elusive Hurts isn’t easy to tackle. He outran defensive lineman Montez Sweat and juked another defender on his six-yard touchdown run. The Eagles’ drive lasted 10 plays and totaled 75 yards.
New year, new Rudy
Maybe Rudy Ford’s New Year’s resolution was to play a different position. The Eagles’ safety got the start at outside cornerback because of injuries to virtually every corner on the roster outside of Darius Slay. Ford, typically a special teams ace, played just seven defensive snaps all season before tonight.
Washington gets first touchdown
The Eagles drove the ball near midfield on their opening drive. Doug Pederson opted to punt on a 4th-and-two, which was mildly surprising considering the Birds have nothing to lose. The Washington Football Team played much more aggressive on its opening drive. Alex Smith found Washington’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The drive lasted 15 plays and went 91 yards. Washington converted four third downs. Missing Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox will likely show up on third downs. Washington has one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, and the Eagles struggled to get pressure without two of its best weapons.
Tanks for the punt
Doug Pederson decided to punt on 4th-and-2 near midfield on the Eagles’ first drive. In normal circumstances, it’d be a questionable decision. Team’s win probabilities typically increase when coaches decide to go for it on 4th-and-short near midfield, but in a meaningless game, maybe the win probability isn’t the primary focus.
Welcome to the blog
Good evening, Eagles fans. Welcome to the 16th and final iteration of the Eagles’ game-day live blog. Greetings from a wet and cold night at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Birds are preparing for the season finale against the Washington Football Team. Washington will clinch the NFC East with a win, while the Eagles would clinch a top-six draft pick with a loss.
The Eagles aren’t outright tanking this game, but they’re not exactly putting their best foot forward, either. Several starters, including Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, Jordan Mailata, and Dallas Goedert were held out of practice with injuries and will not play. Don’t be surprised if it looks more like a preseason lineup tonight as the team gets a look at younger players for next year. Even Jalen Hurts might get an early hook depending on how things are going.
If the Eagles do in fact play spoiler, the Giants would win the NFC East after beating the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, earlier today to finish the season 6-10. That’s the NFC East, for you.
Pre-game stories of interest
Tonight won’t be Doug Pederson’s last coaching the Eagles. Jeff McLane and yours’ truly confirmed the coach is expected to return next season ahead of his season-ending meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Pederson may be back, but the defensive side of the coaching staff will undergo major changes in the offseason. As Les Bowen reports, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is planning on letting his contract expire after tonight’s game.
The rumor mill surrounding Carson Wentz is churning, too. According to an ESPN report, the quarterbacks’ relationship with Pederson is fractured and a trade request is expected soon. Paul Domowitch has the details.
What will happen with Howie Roseman in the offseason? Marcus Hayes argues the general manager deserves more power.