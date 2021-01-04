The Eagles drove the ball near midfield on their opening drive. Doug Pederson opted to punt on a 4th-and-two, which was mildly surprising considering the Birds have nothing to lose. The Washington Football Team played much more aggressive on its opening drive. Alex Smith found Washington’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The drive lasted 15 plays and went 91 yards. Washington converted four third downs. Missing Derek Barnett and Fletcher Cox will likely show up on third downs. Washington has one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, and the Eagles struggled to get pressure without two of its best weapons.