South Jersey’s Logan Ryan retires from the NFL after 11 seasons

Cornerback Logan Ryan, a former star at Eastern Regional High School in South Jersey, announced his retirement Tuesday after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Ryan, 33, began his NFL career in 2013 with the New England Patriots as a third-round draft pick out of Rutgers. He also played for the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and most recently with the San Francisco 49ers. Ryan won two Super Bowls with the Patriots in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

“What a great career, what a ride it was,” Ryan said in a video posted to X. “Beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are. Shout-out to my friends, my family, my teammates, all those who supported me. I tried to play the right way, I tried to play my hardest at all times.”

Ryan is a native of Berlin, N.J. In his 11-year NFL career, he had 755 tackles, 19 interceptions, 13 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown in 154 games.

Off the field, he started the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation to support animal shelters and has also hosted football camps at Eastern for Philadelphia and South Jersey-area children.