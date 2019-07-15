If it’s in the game, it’s in the game, including a talented Eagles roster.
EA Sports released its player ratings for Madden 20 on Monday, and the Eagles enter the season as the popular video game’s highest-rated overall team.
There are five Eagles players with an overall rating of 90 or better, and two more with 89s. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox tops the team with a 96 overall rating, followed by offensive linemen Jason Kelce (94 OVR), tight end Zach Ertz (93 OVR), safety Malcolm Jenkins (92 OVR), and offensive lineman Brandon Brooks (90 OVR).
But quarterback Carson Wentz, coming off his second-straight season-ending injury, enters the game with just an 82 overall rating, down four points from last season. Despite the low rating, Wentz topped his former backup Nick Foles, who earned a 77 overall rating heading into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz also came out one point ahead of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was given an 81 overall rating. And the less that’s said about Eli Manning’s 72 overall rating, the better.
The overall ratings for every player on the Eagles’ roster can be viewed here. Madden 20 is scheduled to be released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Aug. 2.
The game will also have several new features that harken back to the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run, including the addition of about 200 run-pass options plays and the debut of the Philly Special in the playbook for several teams. Anthony White, a game designer at EA Sports, said they debated what to label the play when other teams use it, but said they decided to just stick with one name in the game.
“We are actually just going to leave it Philly, even when we put it in other teams’ playbooks,” White said on the Eagle Eye in the Sky podcast in May.
There were only four players in the entire game who earned a 99 overall rating — Los Angeles Rams defender Aaron Donald, Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. That’s down from the seven players who earned the top rating in Madden 19.