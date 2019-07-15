But quarterback Carson Wentz, coming off his second-straight season-ending injury, enters the game with just an 82 overall rating, down four points from last season. Despite the low rating, Wentz topped his former backup Nick Foles, who earned a 77 overall rating heading into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz also came out one point ahead of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was given an 81 overall rating. And the less that’s said about Eli Manning’s 72 overall rating, the better.