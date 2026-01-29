ESPN to air 30 for 30 documentary on the Philly Special, featuring Doug Pederson, Nick Foles, and more

It’s finally happening, Eagles fans. It took eight years, but ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series is set to relive the most memorable moment in Eagles history: The Philly Special.

ESPN released the official trailer for the documentary, which is appropriately set to Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly.” The film, titled “The Philly Special,” was produced by NFL Films and directed by Angela Zender and Shannon Furman. It will air Friday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN app.

“Everybody loves the Rocky movies, but they were fiction,” Zender said in a release. “The amazing thing about ‘The Philly Special’ is that it’s a real-life Rocky story. A group of five underdogs went up against the greatest dynasty in NFL history and pulled off an upset worthy of Hollywood. That underdog mentality is something that will resonate with people all over the country.”

The film features several familiar faces to Philly fans, including former head coach Doug Pederson and the four Eagles players who touched the ball on that play: Jason Kelce, Corey Clement, Trey Burton and Nick Foles. But there are many others: owner Jeffrey Lurie, former safety Malcolm Jenkins, former coach Chip Kelly, and former offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Several local and national media members also appear, including Angelo Cataldi, Ray Didinger, Sal Paolantonio, and Kyle Brandt.

With all that Philly flavor, it’s no surprise one of the directors is a Birds supporter.

“I grew up an Eagles fan, so ‘The Philly Special’ has been a dream project,” Furman said in a release. “It was surreal to stand in front of the statue of Doug Pederson and Nick Foles at the Linc with the five men who made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history happen. There’s no doubt fans will enjoy re-living the Eagles’ first Super Bowl as much as I did.”

While it’s been the better part of a decade since the play helped lead the 2017 Eagles past Tom Brady and the New England Patriots dynasty — capping off an improbable run for Foles, who took over as the starter less than two months prior — it’s not hard to find reminders around the Philadelphia area, from the statue outside Lincoln Financial Field to a multi-story mural to the name of a holiday band featuring Kelce and a pair of current Eagles players.

“It’s been everywhere and on everything, transcending football to become part of Philadelphia’s cultural identity,” ESPN said in their release describing the film. “It’s not just a play; it’s a rallying cry for a city used to being overlooked. While Philadelphia might be the birthplace of America, the sixth most populous city in the country lives and dies with an underdog mentality — one epitomized by the Founding Fathers, Rocky Balboa … and The Philly Special."

Two days before Super Bowl LX, there will likely be a few more reminders, as fans across the area tune in to relive the play — and learn the story behind it — one more time.