Eagles coach Doug Pederson seemed very pleased to announce Tuesday that every Eagle is in the NovaCare fold for mandatory minicamp, which runs through Thursday.
Safety Malcolm Jenkins, offensive tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery have skipped optional OTAs this spring, Jenkins because he wants a contract upgrade.
“I saw him [Monday], saw him this morning,” Pederson said when asked about Jenkins, the 31-year-old leader of the Eagles’ secondary. “He’s in great spirits and he’s out there. Expect him to go through the drills and see where he’s at ... He never once said he was holding out [from mandatory work].”
Pederson said it’s “huge” that everyone is present for the final gathering of the team before training camp, which will start around July 25, though official dates haven’t been announced.
“It’s a credit to these players ... It’s huge for these guys to wrap up this offseason together. I think this is the most important time of the offseason, really. This is when your team is together and it’s a crucial time. It’s short, but at the same time it’s where we kind of build and continue building the kind of bonds and relationships that are going to carry us into the season.
“Even though maybe not all the guys will practice [because of injury] ... just to have them all here this week, that’s exciting. The message that I can send later in the week as we depart and go on into the summer will carry over into training camp and resonate with the guys.”
Pederson said he will hold second-round rookie running back Miles Sanders out of this week’s work as Sanders’ hamstring injury heals.
Pederson said he was especially glad to get the potential “lingering distraction” of quarterback Carson Wentz’s contract extension eliminated so that “I don’t have to stand up here and answer questions over and over and over again, to get it behind us now ... He and I came into this league together [in 2016], a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach, we’re sort of married to this deal, too.”