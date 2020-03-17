He wrote it: White and Eagles’ management “split on so many issues - the 1987 players’ strike, the firing of head coach Buddy Ryan, the loss of free agent Keith Jackson - that in the end, they had nothing to build on. There was no trust, no goodwill to serve as the foundation for constructive talks between White and the Eagles once he was named an unrestricted free agent. And looking at it from White’s standpoint, if you can’t even talk to management, why bother staying? He did what any businessman would do with maximum leverage: He went for the best deal. It happened to be in Green Bay, where he signed for four years at a reported $17 million.” -- Daily News columnist Ray Didinger, April 8, 1983.