“It was a tough year for Timmy last year,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “Coming back from an injury, working hard to get back on the field, that’s tough for any player. But he’s a good player. We saw that in the plays that he played on Sunday. We’re going to need him to get back to [his level when he was a starter], which I think he is. He made a lot of plays in training-camp practices … We have a lot of confidence in him, not just against the run but against the pass, also.”