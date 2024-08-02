Top 10 Merrill Reese moments as the legendary announcer heads into the Hall of Fame

Longtime Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese is being honored this weekend with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s been calling Eagles games since 1978, and has been on the mic for many of the franchise’s most iconic moments, including the Birds’ first Super Bowl win.

In honor of his Hall of Fame entry, here’s a look back at 10 of his best calls...

10. Troy Vincent’s interception return for a touchdown

In 1996, the Cowboys were driving deep into the red zone with seconds to play in the fourth quarter against the Eagles, when quarterback Troy Aikman threw a touchdown — to Eagles LB James Willis, who lateraled it to defensive back Troy Vincent, who iced the game with a massive return. “The Eagles win! The Eagles win! The Eagles win!”

9. Jake Elliott’s 61-yard, game-winning field goal

Every Eagles fan was holding their breath in 2017 watching Jake Elliott attempt the longest field goal in franchise history. Reese’s exclamation “The Eagles win! They win!” after Elliott hit the kick was the celebration every fan was feeling in the moment.

8. The Miracle at the Meadowlands

“I don’t believe it!” Reese said what every Eagles fan was thinking as Herman Edwards recovered a fumble for an improbable game-winning touchdown against the Giants in the final seconds of the game in 1978.

7. Fourth and 26

In the 2003 season’s playoffs against Green Bay, Donovan McNabb was backed up, needing to convert a fourth-and-26 opportunity to have a shot at winning the game. On a deep slant pass to Freddie Mitchell, he got just enough yardage, and Reese went crazy — even though at first he said Mitchell was short of the first down. You can hear Reese’s call at the end of this video.

6. Wilbert Montgomery’s 1980 NFC championship game run

The Eagles won their first NFC title in 1980, just three seasons into Reese’s time as the Eagles’ radio voice. Wilbert Montgomery had the game of his life, running for 194 yards in the win over the Cowboys.

5. The Miracle at the Meadowlands 3

There’s something about the Meadowlands. DeSean Jackson’s 2010 punt-return touchdown, called by Reese and accentuated by partner Mike Quick’s excited “OH! OH!” made the instantly-iconic Eagles moment even more special. You can listen to Reese’s call here.

4. The Philly Special

The most iconic play in Eagles history, the Philly Special. Reese said later that he had no clue what the play was going to be, and he told Doug Pederson that it was the worst idea, with the best outcome, he’d ever seen. You can listen here.

3. Fourth-and-1: ‘They stop him again!’

The Eagles’ defensive stand against the Cowboys on Dec. 10, 1995, is iconic. Running back Emmitt Smith went for the same play twice, and the Eagles? “They stop him again!” The Birds won the game and got a leg up on the hated Cowboys in a competitive playoff race.

2. The Miracle at the Meadowlands 2

Brian Westbrook’s fourth-quarter punt return in New Jersey stunned Giants fans — and Reese, who captured the moment as the Eagles shocked New York again in 2003.

1. Super Bowl LII

How could it be anything else? The most iconic moment in franchise history, called by the voice of the franchise. After decades as the voice of the Eagles, Reese got to call the Birds’ first Super Bowl win, and the most important plays in Eagles’ history, like this Brandon Graham strip-sack of Tom Brady.