NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann apologizes, was benched over Super Bowl remarks

Have you missed Michael Barkann lately?

The longtime NBC Sports Philadelphia anchor had been off the air since Feb. 12, quietly benched over his colorful disagreement with a late penalty during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkann returned to the network Thursday night to cohost Birds Huddle alongside former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks. After joking about returning from his own version of Aaron Rodgers’ “darkness retreat,” Barkann apologized for his choice of words following the Super Bowl, promising it “won’t happen again.”

“I’d like to apologize to our viewers and my colleagues for my remarks and my actions,” Barkann said. “My comments were unprofessional, inappropriate, opposed to the values that I hold dear, and the ones we uphold as a team here at NBC Sports Philadelphia.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that this is a learning experience for me, and this won’t happen again,” Barkann added. “I know what a privilege it is to enter your homes each and every day and each and every night. Never want to offend or disappoint you again.”

Barkann wasn’t officially suspended by NBC Sports Philadelphia, according to network sources, but he has been absent from its coverage since the incident. In Barkann’s absence, Amy Fadool Kane, Taryn Hatcher, and Eagles beat reporter David Zangaro have cohosted Birds Insider with Brooks.

Barkann, who has been a fixture of the network since its first days on the air in 1997, went viral following the Super Bowl thanks to a rant on Eagles Postgame Live when he complained that a now-notorious holding call against cornerback James Bradberry was “utter, complete bull—.”

“You don’t make a call right then and there. You don’t let the game be decided by officiating,” Barkann said. “This is a freaking Super Bowl! And that should never happen!”

Of course, Barkann wasn’t the only member of the Philadelphia media upset over the penalty. 94.1 WIP’s Glenn Macnow called it “shameful,” while CBS3′s Pat Gallen called it “absolutely disgraceful.” Even Barkann’s colleague, former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski, complained that it was a “ticky-tack call.”

Despite all the complaints, in the end Bradberry admitted that he tugged on JuJu Smith-Schuster’s jersey.

“I pulled a jersey. They called holding,” Bradberry told reporters following the game. “I was hoping they would let it ride, but it was holding.”

In addition to his return to the network, Barkann is expected resume his normal role hosting the network’s Phillies pre- and postgame coverage this season alongside Ricky Bottalico and Ben Davis.

Phillies spring training begins Saturday, and opening day against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field is March 30. The Phillies’ home opener is against the Cincinnati Reds on April 6.