Micah Parsons calls out C.J. Gardner-Johnson for criticism of Saints: ‘I don’t know who he thinks he is’

The Birds shut down the Saints’ offense, one of the NFL’s best over the first two weeks of the season, in Sunday in New Orleans. After a disappointing final drive against Atlanta, the defense responded by bringing consistent pressure and limiting playmakers Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played for the Saints from 2019-2021, criticized his former team’s dirty play and its status as the league’s top offense through two weeks.

“They ain’t no contenders, they’re pretenders,” Gardner-Johnson said in the postgame locker room. “They have Derek Carr. Remember that.”

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called out Gardner-Johnson for those comments on his podcast Monday.

“I don’t know who [C.J. Gardner-Johnson] thinks he is,” Parsons said. “We’ve been dealing with this cat for a while, we’ve just got to be a little bit real right here. I think Derek Carr has validated himself way before [Gardner-Johnson] has ever done, in the most respectful way. Derek Carr has been a Pro Bowl quarterback.”

The Saints had multiple injuries on the offensive line during the game, losing starting center Erik McCoy and starting guard Cesar Ruiz during the first half, which Parsons pointed to as a mismatch against a healthy Eagles roster.

“When you’ve got a pretty much healthy roster against a damaged front, it limits you in the things you can do,” Parsons said. “You’re trying to play off the guys you have on the field, that’s part of what coaching is. I’d say the Saints are a real contender, they’ve still got a lot of weapons, they’re just pretty banged up. Look at their defense, they held that team to 15 points and produced three turnovers.”

The Birds later lost Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, and Mekhi Becton, so they weren’t exactly the picture of health either.

Gardner-Johnson responded to Parsons on X early Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Gardner-Johnson and Parsons have butted heads. Gardner-Johnson called out Parsons in April for showing up to a Sixers playoff game and supporting Philly teams while playing for the Cowboys.

The Eagles and Cowboys meet for the first time in 2024 on Nov. 10 in Dallas.