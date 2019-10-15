“We’re taking our shots. Nelly [Nelson Agholor] had a really good one on the deep cross to start the second half there on the first series,” Groh said, referring to a 23-yard catch from Carson Wentz on the second play of the second half of the Eagles’ 38-20 Sunday loss at Minnesota. “We were able to get an explosive pass completion right there between he and Carson, so they certainly were on the same page right there, and an amazing throw, really, by Carson, with him getting his foot stepped on and still being able to have the arm strength to get it all the way across the field.”