As Doug Pederson did the day before, Mike Groh stood at the NovaCare lectern Tuesday and insisted that the Eagles will figure this stuff out.
Pederson’s focus was on the overall state of the 3-3 team. Groh, Pederson’s offensive coordinator, was talking about deep strikes, the long ball, something the Eagles haven’t had much success with since DeSean Jackson left the Week 2 Atlanta loss with an abdominal injury.
“We’re taking our shots. Nelly [Nelson Agholor] had a really good one on the deep cross to start the second half there on the first series,” Groh said, referring to a 23-yard catch from Carson Wentz on the second play of the second half of the Eagles’ 38-20 Sunday loss at Minnesota. “We were able to get an explosive pass completion right there between he and Carson, so they certainly were on the same page right there, and an amazing throw, really, by Carson, with him getting his foot stepped on and still being able to have the arm strength to get it all the way across the field.”
There is no real buzz about Jackson returning this week, though the possibility has not been ruled out.
Groh said the team will prepare a game plan that can accommodate Jackson if he plays, but will work if he does not. Groh said that regardless of when Jackson plays again, the Eagles’ will find their long-ball mojo.
“We like the schemes. You can see that we’re getting guys open. They’re going to come,” Groh promised. “We are going to hit those plays, just like we’ve done this season. We’ve hit those plays.”
Agholor seemed to give up early on a possible touchdown pass that sailed over his head Sunday.
“I didn’t notice a slow-up. You might have had a better slow-motion copy of it than I did,” Groh told a questioner. “We just missed another one, and I know that we’re all disappointed about that, but we’ll go back out there and keep working on it. It’s going to come. I really, truly believe that it’s going to come. When it comes, it comes in bunches, and I think we’ll get on the same page.”
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick said he’s not sure how it will feel going back to Dallas.
After being drafted by the Cowboys in 2008, Scandrick spent nine seasons with a star on his helmet. Despite his familiarity with the team and the stadium, he said Tuesday he hasn’t given much thought to Sunday night and his first game as a visitor at AT&T Stadium.
“I don’t know [what it will be like], I’m going to prepare, this team’s going to prepare,” said Scandrick, who spent last season with the Chiefs. “Ninety percent of that locker room was there when I was there, so I’m very familiar with the faces. But I think it’s going to come down to execution.”
Scandrick, 32, was with the Eagles in training camp but was released in the cutdown to 53. He was brought back for the Week 5 win over the New York Jets after injuries devastated the secondary. Filling in for injured corners Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox, he had two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.
Maddox, by the way, was walking around Tuesday without the neck brace he has worn since the Green Bay game Sept. 26. The Eagles have not announced that he has cleared the league’s concussion protocol, though.