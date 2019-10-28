There was good injury news, for a change, when Doug Pederson spoke with reporters Monday, in the wake of Sunday’s 31-13 victory at Buffalo.
Rookie running back Miles Sanders left the game with a shoulder injury not long after scooting 65 yards for a touchdown, early in the third quarter. Sanders is the team’s speediest weapon, with DeSean Jackson out, so his absence definitely would be felt.
Pederson said that Sanders’ test results were good and that he would be listed as “day-to-day” as the Eagles prepare for a home game against Chicago. That doesn’t mean Sanders definitely will play against the Bears, but it should mean he won’t be out long, for a team that also is missing running back Darren Sproles (quad).
Pederson said Sproles and wide receiver DeSean Jackson will see “a little bit” of practice time Wednesday, Jackson trying to come back from an abdominal injury suffered in Week 2. That characterization sounded encouraging, but certainly did not translate into “they’re playing against the Bears.”
Pederson indicated that left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) will not be back this week, and he said that cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc (foot), eligible to come off injured reserve, will stay there for the time being.
Corner Avonte Maddox, who has missed four games with a concussion and a neck injury, will practice this week and does seem likely to play against Chicago. But defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) remains sidelined.