A look at the custom cleats and causes the Eagles are supporting for NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative

It’s not just Dallas week for the Eagles. It also happens to be the start of the NFL’s 10th annual My Cause My Cleats initiative, which allows players to wear their heart on their feet — by highlighting a charity of their choice with custom cleats through creative artwork and designs.

“My Cause My Cleats is a player-driven platform that does a tremendous job of amplifying the voices, charitable causes, and social issues that matter most,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “I am especially proud of our players for always taking this opportunity to drive change and draw attention to the organizations that work year-round to help others. The dedication of those in our building is inspiring and a testament to their ongoing commitment to making a positive difference in the community.”

This year’s My Cause My Cleats campaign will take place during Weeks 12 and 13. While the players will lace up their cleats Sunday against Dallas, the Eagles’ coaching staff will highlight the Eagles Autism Foundation during the team’s Black Friday game against the Chicago Bears by wearing custom Nike sneakers on the sideline.

Game-worn cleats will be auctioned off at NFL Auction, with all proceeds donated to the charities chosen by players. Ahead of Sunday’s game, we’ve picked out some of the Eagles’ custom cleats, but you can check them all out — and find out more on the charities they support — here …

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts will be highlighting his own foundation, the Jalen Hurts Foundation, which aims to “strengthen communities by servicing and advancing the youth.” Similar to last year’s cleat, the quarterback’s baby blue Jordan 1s will have the foundation’s logo painted across the toe of the shoe.

A.J. Brown

Similar to last year’s look, wide receiver A.J. Brown will stick with a bold colorway — sporting a green and purple Vapor Edge 360 Untouchable cleat to support youth development with the A.J. Brown Foundation. The Joker-like cleat features a silhouette of Brown walking hand-in-hand with children above the foundation’s name.

Cooper DeJean

Cornerback Cooper DeJean is highlighting cancer awareness and prevention with custom cleats specifically designed to honor the University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Representing the school’s colors, the cleat features a yellow colorway with a painting of the hospital on the inside of the shoe. Different colored handprints decorate the cleats and Iowa is painted along the outside.

DeVonta Smith

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith will honor the Eagles Autism Foundation, wearing custom Under Armour Spotlight Pro Suede cleats which feature the autism puzzle pieces decorating an all-lime green body.

Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean is supporting youth development with custom cleats designed to honor Kind Hearts 4 Lyfe. The Eagles linebacker started the foundation to “provide community outreach programs and services that support, assist and positively impact the lives of people of all ages.”

Dean’s all-red cleats have the organization’s logo on the heel with its slogan, “Reaching for the hand, but touching the heart,” running along both shoes. Hearts decorate the inside of the Nike logo.

Zack Baun

Linebacker Zack Baun is highlighting the Special Olympics. His custom Nike Alpha Menace 4 Varsity cleats feature a sleek red, white, and black design with the Special Olympics logo on the toe of the shoe.

Britain Covey

Britain Covey is supporting women’s mental health by highlighting Bridle Up Hope and The Rachel Covey Foundation. Its mission is to “inspire hope, confidence, and resilience in girls and women though horses and habits.” The foundation was founded after the passing of Rachel Covey, Britain’s cousin, who battled depression for many years. Covey’s all-pink cleats are decorated with horseshoes and the foundation’s name.

Grant Calcaterra

Grant Calcaterra is supporting first responders by highlighting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, whose mission is to “honor America’s fallen fire heroes and support their families, colleagues, and organizations,” as well as reduce the number of preventable fires.

The tight end’s custom Jordan 1 cleats are painted to replicate a firefighter extinguishing a fire from a burning building, with the artist utilizing the Nike swoosh as the water from the hose. The organization’s logo decorates the heel of the cleat.

Josh Uche

Edge rusher Josh Uche is using his platform to support social justice by highlighting the Innocence Project, which works to exonerate those who have been wrongly convicted of crimes. His custom Jordan 11 cleats are decorated in broken chains with words like “reform,” “justice,” and “equity” written across the cleat’s upper.

Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson won’t be playing, but the Eagles right tackle is again highlighting the Travis Manion Foundation, supporting veterans and the families of fallen military members. His cleats feature a black and gray camouflage design with a gold star alongside the outside of both cleats.

