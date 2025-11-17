Source: Lane Johnson to be sidelined for multiple weeks with foot injury

Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson is dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that is likely to sideline him for multiple weeks, league sources confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday.

NFL Network was first to report the update on Johnson, who left Sunday’s 16-9 Eagles win over the Detroit Lions after playing just 14 snaps.

Johnson is awaiting results from X-rays with Dr. Robert Anderson. While he is believed to have suffered a sprain, a decision will be made if he needs potentially season-ending surgery, according to sources.

He is likely to miss at least 4-6 weeks. A placement on injured reserve would force him to miss at least the next four games.

The 35-year-old Johnson, who is playing in his 13th season, has dealt with multiple injuries this season. He left the Eagles’ Week 3 game against Los Angeles with a stinger, then left the team’s Week 4 game due to a shoulder injury. He left last week’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury and missed a large chunk before returning in the fourth quarter.

Johnson, who has been a first- or second-team All-Pro selection in each of the last four seasons, has played in every game this season and continues to play at a high level despite battling multiple injuries.

This one, however, will cost him at least a few contests, which historically presents a problem to the Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-23 in games Johnson hasn’t started since the beginning of the 2016 season. But backup tackle Fred Johnson has filled in well this season — and last year — when Johnson has missed time.

The Eagles traded to bring Fred Johnson back at the end of training camp after the tackle left for Jacksonville in free agency. He has been a difference maker for the Eagles. They were 5-1 last season when he started and are 3-0 in games this season where he has come on in relief to play at least 50% of the offensive snaps.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.