Here’s which causes the Eagles are supporting for My Cause, My Cleats against 49ers

The Eagles won’t be wearing their usual cleats on Sunday against the 49ers.

Instead, the Eagles get to wear their own custom cleats in honor of a charitable organization or cause that they support for the first week of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

The My Cause, My Cleats campaign takes place during weeks 13 and 14. The Eagles’ coaching staff also will participate by honoring the Eagles Autism Foundation with their own sneakers.

Here’s what each player is supporting this season:

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is honoring two charities, the KB Foundation and the Channelview ISD Education Foundation.

The KB Foundation’s mission is to build the developmental and social competencies of adolescent youth in the Philadelphia area through educational, recreational, and hands-on learning experiences. The organization hosts summer camps, educational enrichment, and more.

Those who’ve heard Hurts’ Sunday Night Football intro will know Channelview, which is where Hurts went to high school in Texas. The Channelview ISD Education Foundation raises money to benefit students in the school district.

Jason Kelce

Kelce is also representing two charities on his cleats, the Eagles Autism Foundation and (Be)Philly.

The Eagles’ Autism Foundation looks to turn autism awareness into action. Kelce and his family have worked with the foundation on numerous occasions, most recently with his wife, Kylie, signing an Eagles letterman jacket that raised $100,000 for the organization.

(Be)Philly is an organization focused on improving the lives of students in the Philadelphia public school system. Kelce has also collaborated with (Be)Philly before, most notably on Underdog Apparel, an Eagles and Philadelphia-inspired clothing line that raises money for the organization.

Jake Elliott

Elliott is honoring Unite for HER on his cleats, an organization dedicated to providing services, support, and education for those with breast and ovarian cancer.

A.J. Brown

Brown is supporting the AJ Brown Foundation, which he founded to create pathways for youth to find success through mentorship, education, wellness, and more.

Reed Blankenship

Blankenship chose to support the Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House supports families with sick children as they travel for medical care, aids children and families during hospital stays, and brings medical care to people who need it, among other initiatives.

Jake Driscoll

Driscoll is supporting Nemours Children’s Health, an organization dedicated to improving children’s health and wellness through medical care and by addressing social, economic, and environmental factors that impact kids’ health.

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra is honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which honors fallen firefighters and provides support to their families and loved ones.

Dallas Goedert

Goedert is supporting the Police Athletic League. The PAL offers after-school programming to Philadelphia youth, including athletics, academic enrichment, and other recreational activities.

Jack Stoll

Stoll is supporting the Gabby Krause Foundation: Bags of Fun. The foundation delivers a bag of fun for children fighting long-term or life-threatening conditions.

Lane Johnson

Johnson is honoring the 98 Fund and the Brian Bill Foundation.

The Brian Bill Foundation provides support and healing to veterans suffering from PTSD and brain trauma and their spouses.

The 98 Fund takes trips into the Alaska wilderness to connect children and loved ones of fallen veterans with those who served with them, and to provide mentorship and healing opportunities for veterans and their families.

Christian Elliss

Elliss is supporting Stand Strength Ministries, which helps feed the hungry and assist underserved communities.