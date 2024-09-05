Nakobe Dean gets the start at inside linebacker. Nick Sirianni is singing his praises.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — As the singular sound of a whistle reverberated through Corinthians Arena, Nakobe Dean and his four position-mates ran from sideline to sideline with the rest of the Eagles defense before the final walk-through of the week.

The Eagles linebacking corps is one short going into Friday night’s season opener after the team elected to leave Devin White at home because of an ankle injury. The focus now shifts to Dean as the leader of the group facing a Green Bay Packers offense known for putting linebackers into a bind with play-action and pre-snap motion.

Speaking with reporters before Thursday’s walk-through, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said White suffered the ankle injury earlier in the week. He also gave Dean and the rest of the Eagles linebackers a vote of confidence.

“Devin tweaked his ankle the other day at practice,” Sirianni said. “The guys are ready. The guys behind him are ready to go. I’m excited about the opportunity for them.”

Although White took the majority of snaps with the first-team defense throughout training camp after signing with the team in the offseason, Dean outplayed the veteran and, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, was slotted to start even before White’s injury.

Entering his third season, Dean will now take on the starting mike linebacker spot in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s system as a result. The 2022 third-round pick dealt with a string of foot injuries that sidelined him for all but five games last season but had an encouraging summer. He made a handful of plays in the backfield and showed signs of progress in coverage at times.

“Nakobe has definitely shined throughout camp,” Sirianni said. “His leadership, his playmaking ability, his tackling. I’m really excited for Nakobe’s opportunity tomorrow. He’s a really good player and has battled some injuries throughout, but we’ve been excited about him from the moment he stepped foot into [our] building.”

While Sirianni avoided saying who would start, Zack Baun likely will play alongside Dean for most of the game. The team also has Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren, and rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the active roster and available.

Sirianni calls for quiet

Sitting on a dais in the basement of Corinthians Arena on Thursday afternoon, Sirianni waved his arms and explained the double meaning of the gesture for those unfamiliar with the customs of American football.

“I’m going to say this to the Brazilian crowd,” Sirianni said. “We’re so excited to be here. Make sure you’re as loud as possible when Green Bay has the ball, but make sure when the Eagles have the ball, this is the sign: ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ and ‘quiet down a little bit.’”

Although Corinthians Arena, with a capacity at just under 50,000, seats fewer attendants than most NFL stadiums, the acoustics should make for a loud on-field environment, according to Eagles assistant GM Jon Ferrari.

The Eagles, who are wearing black helmets and pants along with a white jersey as a nod to the local soccer team’s colors and its fan base, will have their logos in the end zone and the tunnels leading onto the field. Still, the feeling of home-field advantage may not extend to the fans staying quiet enough for Jalen Hurts to direct traffic before the snap.

“We have to be ready for it to be loud at times,” Sirianni said. “We’re prepared to play as if it’s a true home game, and we’re prepared to play as if it’s a true away game. That’s part of our process.”

Partial practice squad

The Eagles elected to bring only a select number of practice-squad players on the trip to São Paulo.

Offensive linemen Jack Driscoll and Nick Gates, tight end E.J. Jenkins, quarterback Will Grier, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, safety Andre’ Sam, and wide receiver Parris Campbell were the seven players in attendance during the team’s walk-through. Two of them can be elevated for the game, which the team will announce in the hours leading up to kickoff.

Considering the Eagles lack of a true backup center on the active roster, Gates makes sense as one of the elevations. Driscoll, who was drafted by the Eagles and spent the first four years of his career as a reserve lineman with the team, rejoined the team last week after spending training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He also could factor into the team’s plans on the interior line.

Jenkins also could make sense to call up. Otherwise, the Eagles will go into the game with Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra as the only tight ends. Goedert suffered an oblique injury toward the end of training camp but returned to practice as a full participant in the days leading up to the team’s trip to Brazil.

