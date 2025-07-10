Eagles players fight over Joe Burrow’s jersey and a classic song lifts Kirk Cousins past Philly in Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’

Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback follows a trio of NFL signal-callers throughout the 2024 season. Back for a second time was Kirk Cousins, this time in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons. He was joined by newcomers Jared Goff, whose Detroit Lions battled with the Eagles for the NFC’s top seed, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who won Comeback Player of the Year for the second time after wrist surgery in 2023.

While the Eagles and their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, aren’t featured prominently throughout the seven episodes — the streaming platform did try to land Hurts in the past — there are a few appearances from the Super Bowl champs, including a memory that Philly fans may not want to relive and one that went unrecognized on the field.

Among the highlights …

Kirk Cousins ‘won’t back down’

The last memory Eagles fans are holding on to from last season is Jalen Hurts sitting on the floor of the Caesars Superdome locker room, smoking a cigar and admiring the Lombardi Trophy. But on the journey to that picture-perfect moment, the Eagles suffered a few bumps and bruises on the way — especially early in the season, like when they lost to the Falcons on Monday Night Football in their (true) home opener

Cousins, already feeling “misled” after Atlanta drafted Michael Penix, Jr., faced a tough challenge: traveling to Lincoln Financial Field after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers a week earlier.

“I would say after losing to the Steelers and going on the road to play Philadelphia in their home opener on Monday night, the tension, the sense of urgency, it’s pretty high,” Cousins said. “They’ve been a playoff team now for several years, and you really don’t want to start the season 0-2.”

Episode 2 of the series shows highlights of the Falcons’ 22-21 win, which included a few mismanaged plays by the Eagles and a late game-winning drive from Cousins. With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and his team trailing, 21-15, Cousins was seen on the sideline listening to the song being played over the speakers at the Linc: Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

“Timeless song. I just love it. Always have,” Cousins said. “When you’re on the road on Monday night, ‘I Won’t Back Down’ certainly has some elements to it, but even more so on this whole football journey. … I’d be lying to you if I didn’t think that song might propel us to a win.”

And it did. The 36-year-old veteran marched his team down the field, completing five of six passes for 70 yards — including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Drake London to win the game and stun the crowd in Philadelphia.

“I knew the two-minute plays were going to be plays that I really own,” Cousins said. “The calls came in and it was ‘OK, I’ve done this for years.’ And I just knew right away where to put the football, how to get down the field, felt comfortable.”

‘No, I want the jersey’

Episode 3 features a much happier moment for Eagles fans, as it came during the team’s blowout win over the Bengals.

Before the Bengals’ whiteout game at Paycor Stadium, Burrow’s family could be seen tailgating — and it’s clear to see where “Joe Shiesty” gets his sense of style. His mother, Robin, wore a white-and-black Bengal-striped jacket with a pair of matching heels before watching the game from a suite.

Burrow started the game hot, completing 11 of his first 12 throws during the Bengals’ opening 70-yard drive.

“A 10-minute drive … We’ll take it,” Robin said. “Do it all day long.”

Unfortunately for the Bengals and the Burrow family, that success didn’t last long. The Eagles defense began to have its way — finishing the night with a sack, a fumble recovery, and an interception. But the best part of the episode is a moment that went unrecognized on the field.

In the middle of the game, unseen Eagles players could be heard arguing over who would get Burrow’s jersey.

“Hey, hey! Let me get that jersey, fam,” one player said.

“No, I want the jersey,” said another player.

“You guys can fight over it if you want to,” Burrow responded.

The Eagles went on to cruise to a 37-17 victory in Cincinnati, their third during a franchise-best 10-game winning streak that helped propel them to a second Super Bowl title.