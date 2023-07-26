Eagles’ Jalen Hurts turned down the chance to be featured on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and new Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota were the three players featured on the first season of Netflix’s docuseries “Quarterback,” the streaming services latest foray into reality-based sports programming.

But, according to Jalen Hurts, it was almost the Eagles’ starting quarterback who was featured on the series.

”I have not [watched it]. I actually turned it down last year,” Hurts told reporters Wednesday when asked about the show. “I didn’t feel it was appropriate for the year, so I turned down the opportunity to be on it.”

Not only that, but Hurts also said he was asked to be on it this year as well, and again declined. However, he didn’t close the door entirely on one day being part of a show like that.

”That time will come,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of the journey to be told and a lot yet to unfold that will be told one day and that time will come.”

While Hurts’ decision may feel like a downer for fans who want a peek inside his personal life, they probably can also breathe a sigh of relief knowing that’s one less potential distraction for the young quarterback.

