Jason Kelce’s belly bucking competition, concerns with Eagles offense, and more from latest ‘New Heights’

For the second straight week, Jason Kelce went on his New Heights podcast to break down an Eagles loss — this time, to the Chicago Bears. Reacting to the offense’s struggles, Kelce is hopeful that right tackle Lane Johnson’s return and the Eagles’ continued use of motion will be the key to the team’s turnaround.

Along with his brother and co-host Travis, Jason discussed his pregame tailgate at Lincoln Financial Field, and was joined by George Clooney to end the episode.

Here’s what you may have missed …

At least one Eagle showed up

Despite the lackluster product on the field, Kelce made his Black Friday tailgate one for the ages.

Dubbed the belly bucking championship, Kelce hosted his first-of-its-kind tournament in which Eagles fans were pitted against each other in shirtless sumolike wrestling.

“No Shirt Dom came out victorious,” Jason said. “We were kind of making up the rules as it went … I mean, go figure, a guy who is committed to not wearing a shirt wins the belly bucking competition.”

The winner wore a chain featuring a pendant depicting a crossed-out shirt, acting as a fitting celebration for the event. Kelce, not one to be undone, also went shirtless and entered the ring.

“I’m not going to lie,” Jason said. “I did kind of make the belly bucking competition just so there was something that, at one point, I knew I would eventually get in some belly action.”

“Me and No Shirt Dom … we decided to have a little friendly one,” Jason added. “That wasn’t really a bucking, that was an offensive linemen duck walking, getting the hips in there. … I don’t think Dom was ready for it.”

Bad news Bears

Travis opened up the show’s segment on the Birds by complimenting Chicago’s turnaround from their 5-12 record last year under new head coach Ben Johnson, who took his shirt off in the locker room to celebrate after the team’s Black Friday victory in Philly.

Watching the carnage unfold, Jason reminisced on how Nick Sirianni brought similar vibes to the Eagles locker room.

“Nick Sirianni has had that,” Jason said. “That’s what’s frustrating, I think right now the Eagles are trying to figure this thing out, they are trying to get this offense going, and playing the Bears … you can feel the energy and excitement that team has.”

Confident in the team’s desire to get better, Jason believes the improvement of the offense hinges on Johnson’s return — despite the offense struggling even with Johnson on the field earlier this season.

“Lane Johnson coming back will be huge,” Jason said. “Even though Fred has done well, especially in pass [protection]. I think the run game is close, I know it hasn’t manifested yet. It’s frustrating watching because you know it can be so much better. I think with the health that is starting to come, it will only improve.”

The six-time All-Pro center was happy to see the Eagles’ improvements in the passing game — specifically moving wide receivers around the field more often as the team currently ranks in the bottom five in pre-snap motion in the NFL. Admitting he doesn’t know much about route trees and coverages, Jason let Travis take over to breakdown how movement can benefit an offense, with the Chiefs tight end being plenty familiar with motion under Andy Reid.

“You watch the Chiefs play, you see me moving around all the time,” Travis said. “I move from one side of the line to the other side of the line, and what that does for the defense is it changes passing strength, it changes rules on how they’re going to pass off routes, it changes how they have to fill gaps.”

“All of a sudden, you’re snapping the ball while they’re still trying to figure out how they need to adjust,” Travis continued. “If you use that to your advantage, [expletive] is only going to make things way easier as a route runner and as an offense.”

Despite all the injuries, recent struggles, and added pressure applied through the recording of Hard Knocks, Jason is confident it will all come together by the end of the season.

“More than ever, the NFL is wide open,” Kelce said. “We’re 8-4, we got time to figure this out.”

George Clooney was there?

In an odd turn of events, famous actor Clooney joined the show — taking over the mic to choose sides between the two hosts.

“Jason, I dig you man,” Clooney said. “You’re NFC, you’re a Hall of Famer, I can show some love for you. Travis, you broke me man. I’m a Bengals fan dude, I grew up in Cincinnati.”

Taking 30 minutes to haze Travis, discuss his new movie Jay Kelly, and to talk ball — Clooney bonded with Jason before the end of the episode. Normal Batman shouting out fat Batman (Jason) wasn’t on my bingo card, but Clooney is a welcome addition to the team nonetheless.