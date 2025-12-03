Jalen Hurts takes the blame, Nick Sirianni is ‘thankful for adversities,’ and more from the ‘Hard Knocks’ premiere

Hard Knocks has come to Philadelphia … in more ways than one.

The famed HBO documentary series premiered the first episode of its in-season special Tuesday, bringing NFL fans a behind-the-scenes look at each team in the NFC East.

The episode is the first of eight, with subsequent releases planned each Tuesday night until January 20th.

The premiere gave viewers a look into Nick Sirianni’s leadership, the Eagles’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and explanations for crucial missed plays against the Chicago Bears.

Here’s what you may have missed from the first episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East …

‘Thankful for adversities’

Before any flashy credits or highlights came across the screen, Hard Knocks gave special focus to the reigning champion Eagles, just not in the way Philly fans like.

The show opens with a conversation between Sirianni and Brandon Graham inside the Eagles’ practice facility. Discussing the Eagles’ recent upset loss to the Cowboys, Sirianni celebrates having to overcome adversity while commenting that players need to focus more on improving instead of complaining.

“Little setback,” Sirianni said. “No one wants to go through adversity until they go through it and be like, ‘Man, I needed that [expletive].’ Like last year, we had to go through that. Unfortunately, we had to go through ’23 to get to where we got last year.

“Same [expletive] here. Sometimes we get like, ‘Man, I don’t like what I am going through right now.’ Then fix it.”

Replied Graham: “It’s good, because it’s shaping up to see who you are too.”

Following a quick introduction to the docuseries by narrator Liev Schreiber, which included tongue-in-cheek remarks about the Tush Push while The Impressions’ “Keep on Pushing” played in the background, the episode’s focus transitioned back to the Birds’ 21-point blown lead in AT&T Stadium.

Listening to the Cowboys’ sideline, lowlight after lowlight is shown of the Eagles’ poor second-half performance — rubbing salt in a still fresh wound for Philly fans.

The show checked in with the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders — who all seemed to show more positivity than the Eagles throughout the episode, despite having a worse record, a head coach fired, and an injured starting quarterback, respectively — before cycling back to left tackle Jordan Mailata addressing media criticism on 94 WIP.

The former sixth-round pick claimed that criticism toward Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, the offensive line, and Saquon Barkley has brought the team closer together — echoing Sirianni’s previous comments regarding adversity.

“It’s bringing us closer,” Mailata said. “It’s bringing us closer, man. We know what we have, and we just got to keep going to work. When crap hits the fan, what I know how to do best is just go back to work and put your head down, and you go out there, and you have another chance on Friday — just play your heart out.”

Sirianni would bring the point home in a continuation of his talk with Graham, where he doubled down on his positive outlook on the Eagles’ struggles.

“I’m always thankful for adversities because I see every adversity as a way to come together as a football team,” Sirianni told Graham, “It’s not that you’re enjoying it or it’s pleasant going through it, but I am sure thankful for the adversities I went through to be where I am today.”

Hurts takes the blame

Hard Knocks also brought fans directly into the Birds’ preparation leading up to the team’s 24-15 loss to Chicago on Black Friday. The episode showed a focused Sirianni projecting the Bears logo on the screen at a team meeting, and Hurts delivering his signature ‘keep the main thing the main thing’ line.

There were also small glimpses into Jeff Stoutland’s offensive line meetings, Scot Loeffler’s quarterback room, and Kevin Patullo’s presentation to the offense — providing insight into the team’s sense of urgency in fixing that side of the ball.

“When we look back, we don’t want to say, ‘Oh woulda, coulda, shoulda,’” Patullo said. “[Expletive] that. We got to fix it now.”

When the show eventually reaches the moment where the Eagles have their chance to fix it — last week’s matchup with the Bears — viewers get a glimpse into what actually went wrong for the Birds against Chicago.

First on the docket was Hurts’ uncharacteristic miss to DeVonta Smith in the second quarter — one that turned a would-be touchdown into a field-goal attempt — which we now know was caused by a missed hand signal Hurts sent Smith before the snap.

“When I pointed like this — that’s my fault, I thought you was going to settle down,” Hurts said to Smith after the play. “... [Expletive], that’s a play I got to make.”

“Y’all keep doing what y’all doing,” Hurts said while addressing his wide receiver group and offensive line. “Here we go, we’re going to finish the next one, that’s a play I make.”

On the verge of scoring once again, another mistake would prevent a score — a fumble during the Tush Push in the third quarter, for which Hurts once again took the blame.

“That’s me,” Hurts said after the play. “[Expletive] I did. Trying to secure the ball and he came straight in there and gutted it out. That’s on me, I got to protect the [expletive] ball.

Despite all the negative attention toward Patullo, including the recent vandalism of his home, it seems Hurts is the first to step up to take the blame for the Eagles’ poor performance.

Keep an eye on these two

Hard Knocks, known for its drama and fireworks, surprisingly didn’t feature anything from A.J. Brown following his recent comments regarding the Eagles’ struggle on offense.

But, after Brown scored coming out of halftime against the Bears, the star wide receiver did share a brief interaction with Patullo — an interaction that may interest those who want to learn more about the pair’s relationship.

“I told you,” Patullo said after Brown’s touchdown. “You told me, I told you.”

As the series and the Eagles’ offensive woes continue, interactions between Brown and Patullo will continue to be scrutinized. And all Eagles fans can do is hope that Patullo and Brown keep telling each other whatever it takes to put more points on the board.