Could a new ‘Tropic Thunder’ be in the works? Ben Stiller discusses that and more on the latest ‘New Heights’

Jason and Travis Kelce have welcomed many high-profile guests to appear on their podcast — including Jason Sudeikis, Adam Sandler, and future Basketball Hall of Famer LeBron James. The Ohio natives continued to take their podcast to New Heights with their latest guest: Ben Stiller.

The NFL brothers posted a photo with the 5-foot-7 actor who starred in movies such as Tropic Thunder, Zoolander, and Meet the Parents with the caption “Iconic Movie Villain ➡ Iconic New Height Guest.”

And they weren’t wrong. Stiller’s appearance was absolutely iconic. He talked about everything from making a new Tropic Thunder to working as the executive producer on the hit show Severance. Here’s everything you missed …

Filming ‘Heavyweights’

Both Jason and Travis admitted that the 1995 Disney film Heavyweights was the one film Stiller starred in that stuck with them most. Travis, who grew up with a “love for honey buns,” felt like he could relate to the movie on a more personal level.

Advertisement

“I saw Heavyweights and was like ‘Aw man, Camp Hope is like — if there’s a camp out there like that then I want to go to it,’” Travis said. “Just kids that can be fat together and hide candy in their beds. Kids that never really lived up to the excellence of their brother and the expectations that they set for themselves.”

» READ MORE: Defending the Tush Push, Saquon Barkley’s extension, Travis Kelce’s career decision and more from ‘New Heights’

The film centers around a camp for overweight boys to lose weight, led by the fitness fanatic Tony Perkis played by Stiller. Both Kelce brothers admitted to quoting the movie nonstop.

“The fact that it was a Disney movie is kind of funny,” Stiller said. “It’s not The Little Mermaid, and I don’t even think they were aware of it at the time. It was a different time, it was pre-social media. I think there was less of a moment-to-moment awareness of if you’re doing something right or wrong … We were improvising all the time. I feel like there were some improv moments there. Like that little moment where Tony talks to himself when he’s weighing the kids.”

‘Tropic Thunder 2′?

After admitting that Disney probably wouldn’t make a movie like Heavyweights in today’s climate, Jason and Travis asked about a potential “Tropic Thunder” remake.

“I think it would have a tougher time getting made today, for sure,” Stiller said. “Just because big comedies with big budgets like that aren’t really being made as much, if at all. And Tropic Thunder did have some pretty edgy elements to it.

“But that’s what comedy is. You got to take chances, you got to put it out there and yeah, we got a little bit of blowback. But as long as you’re clear where the joke is and you’re clear about your intention, you can hear criticism and it can be valid but you know where you’re coming from and you can stand by it, which I do. I still stand by the movie and I would hope that we can make another Tropic Thunder.”

Severance waffle party

Jason, Travis, and Stiller had their own waffle party as they discussed Stiller’s work on the hit show Severance. Each brought out their own plate of waffles as Stiller explained the inspiration behind the waffle party.

“For a long time in Season 1 we didn’t know what the waffle party actually was,” Stiller said. “Eventually we defined it in the second-to-last episode. But it was fun to think about what is a waffle party? What’s the metaphor? What does that mean? I think it’s more than just waffles is what I feel.”

When asked what it’s like directing something as complicated as Severance. Stiller responded: “I love it so much. It’s such a collaborative experience. You’re working with cinematographers, production designer, costume designer, actors, editors. All those people. It’s a group effort and I just love the process.”