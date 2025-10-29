Big Dom’s special delivery for Cam Skattebo, the Eagles’ big day on the ground, and more from ‘New Heights’

On the latest episode of New Heights, Jason Kelce weighed in on some hot topics around the NFL and the Eagles’ vengeance over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Kelce also shared some brotherly love for Travis, who marked a huge milestone in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end recorded his 100th career touchdown reception during Monday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders. With the score, he reached 83 regular-season touchdowns, tying Priest Holmes for the franchise’s all-time record.

Here’s what you missed from the show …

Jason Kelce impressed by Eagles’ run game

Jason Kelce’s immediate reaction to the Birds’ 38-20 victory was praising his former team’s success in the run game as they improved to 6-2 on the season. Running back Saquon Barkley quelled concerns about Philadelphia’s offense with a 65-yard touchdown run on his first carry, finishing the game with 150 rushing yards before exiting early with a groin injury.

“The Eagles were clearly on a mission to establish the run all day,” Kelce said. “They’ve been waiting for this to happen. You could tell they were energized to get it going, and they … delivered with some passion.”

The former center credited the offensive line and backup Brett Toth for fueling the improvements on the ground. Toth has filled in for center Cam Jurgens since his injury last week against the Minnesota Vikings, and a week earlier he started for Landon Dickerson at guard when Dickerson was inactive with an ankle injury.

“There was a lot of criticism all week about the previous games, and [Toth] honestly was one of the best players up front,” Kelce said. “... He makes sure the calls are right. And that’s such a big part of having a backup go in at center. You could see that those guys were in sync and everybody was on the same page. That’s half of being successful in the run game.”

Kelce’s optimism surrounding the Eagles offense was coupled with hopes that Barkley’s injury, which caused him to leave the field in the third quarter, will not become an issue.

Well wishes to Cam Skattebo

Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s severe ankle injury put a damper on the brothers’ excitement around Sunday’s game. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“The guy got a standing ovation as he was carted off,” Travis Kelce said. “Nobody wants to see one of the most loved players in the league get hurt like that.”

Jason Kelce acknowledged the uncharacteristically somber atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field as Skattebo left. He commended the impact the star rookie has had on the league since joining the Giants as a 2025 NFL Draft fourth-round pick.

“It was so apparent how much respect everybody in the NFL has for this guy and how he plays the game,” he said. “I’m very excited to see the future that Cam Skattebo has in this league, in such a short time to entrench [himself] with that much respect in this league just shows it.

“I tell young players all the time … If you go out there with great energy and effort, you will be loved in the sport of football. That’s one of the beautiful things about the sport. People just love guys that have relentless motors.”

The brothers also recognized Big Dom — Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro — for bringing Skattebo pizza and cheesesteaks as he spent the night in a Philadelphia hospital.

Skattebo acknowledged Monday evening that he was feeling the love from Philly.