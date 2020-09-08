Besides Jones’ development, the key will be how the offensive line fares. Left tackle Nate Solder has opted not to play this year over COVID-19 concerns, so first-round pick (No. 4 overall) Andrew Thomas of Georgia is the Giants’ top tackle. Even without Solder, the line has some interesting players with the addition of guard Kevin Zeitler (acquired from Cleveland) and the continued development of guard Will Hernandez. If third-round pick Matt Peart starts at the other tackle, it will be an awfully young set of bookends with good potential. But can they get up to speed this year?