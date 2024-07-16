‘Hard Knocks’ reveals Giants’ reaction to Saquon Barkley signing with Eagles: ‘I’ll have a tough time sleeping’

Ultimately, the New York Giants let Saquon Barkley go.

The third episode of Hard Knocks premiered Tuesday, and gave fans insight into the first days of Barkley’s free agency. On the previous episode, general manager Joe Schoen told Barkley’s agent, Ed Berry, that the Giants wanted Barkley to circle back once he had an idea of what was available on the market.

Berry circled back, and told Schoen that Barkley was receiving offers for $12.5 million per year, and $25 million guaranteed. Schoen told Berry to give him a minute to discuss with owner John Mara, but Schoen wasn’t convinced Barkley wanted to return.

“I told the agent, ‘If we make that deal, he’s gonna be a Giant?’ and he’s like, ‘Well …' He hemmed and hawed. He’s like, ‘I’m not gonna say that,’” Schoen said.

Schoen and the staff, along with owner John Mara, discussed reports that the Chicago Bears and Eagles were circling Barkley and what they needed to do to fill out their roster in free agency.

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara, who previously on Hard Knocks expressed a desire to keep Barkley, said. “I’ve been around enough players, he’s the most popular player we have by far.”

The Giants’ biggest offseason priority was shoring up the offensive line, according to Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, and when Carolina Panthers star pass rusher Brian Burns became available via trade, Schoen leaped for it.

But in the end, there wasn’t as much money available for Barkley as Schoen and Barkley’s agent had previously discussed. Daboll suggested they negotiate with Barkley to lower his annual cost, but after talking with Barkley’s agent, he’d already received an offer with even more guaranteed money than the $25 million Schoen was already balking at.

“North of that? We’re not gonna go there. We’re out,” Schoen told Berry, before asking him about the potential destination. “Is it in the division? I’m trying to prepare myself mentally for what’s going to happen, that’s all.”

But despite Mara’s earlier statement, when Schoen told him Barkley was joining the Eagles, he was not angry.

“Alright,” Mara said after hearing the news.

“We’re gonna be fine,” Schoen responded.

“I think we will be too,” Mara said, before leaving the room and walking down the hall.

We’ll see if they still believe that when Barkley — who signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal — and the Eagles meet the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 20.