Jalen Hurts makes a statement, the NFC is wide open for the taking, and what else they’re saying about the Eagles

It feels good to play a week of football where the Eagles aren’t the number one topic of the national conversation, doesn’t it?

But some in the national media still had things to say about the Birds after they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders …

Injuries catching up with rest of NFC

The Eagles aren’t out of the woods offensively, even after delivering against a weak Raiders team. But with the Cowboys’ loss to the Vikings, the Eagles are just one win or Cowboys loss away from clinching a playoff berth — and becoming the first team to repeat as NFC East champs in 20 years.

But what Week 15 showcased for former Eagle Chris Long is that the NFL is wide-open this season. The Eagles still have work to do, but they’re not the only contender with issues.

“If you’re the Eagles, you kind of feel like, if we can get our [expletive] together, the Rams … might have lost Davante Adams for a little bit … Green Bay’s lost Micah [Parsons], Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, these are tough injuries to overcome for these other teams,” Long said.

» READ MORE: The Eagles can still get to the Super Bowl, but only if their defense drags them there

Eagles are ‘in a good spot right now’

Were the Eagles the biggest winners in Week 15? Damien Woody said on ESPN’s Get Up that he thinks so.

“Obviously, you win the game against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, but the Dallas Cowboys lost, and you look at some of the other losses in the conference,” Woody said. “If you’re Philadelphia, you come out of this week thinking, if we get our offense back on track and these other teams lose, we’re still in a good spot right now.”

The Birds are one game back of the Bears for second in the NFC and two games back of the Rams, with the easiest remaining schedule of the three. It’s extremely unlikely that the Birds could secure the bye at this point, but second in the NFC is still very much in play.

» READ MORE: NFL playoff picture: Eagles No. 1 seed scenarios, Chiefs eliminated, two teams clinch

Hurts ‘had a statement to make’

After a career-worst performance against the Chargers, Jalen Hurts needed a game like Sunday’s against Las Vegas. Hurts went 12-for-15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns, and was out of the game by the fourth quarter.

Emmanuel Acho said on Speakeasy that he wasn’t ready to say Hurts was fully back, given the opponent, but was encouraged that the Eagles took care of business instead of falling into the trap.

“The Eagles played the second-fastest game in NFL history against the Raiders,” Acho said. “Here’s why that matters, you got in, you got out, you got on with your life. You did what you needed to do and you did it efficiently.”

» READ MORE: ‘That was amazing:’ Return of Jalen Hurts as a runner — and run-heavy offense — is the Eagles’ winning formula

Former Eagle LeSean McCoy was also impressed with Hurts’ performance.

“I don’t want to say he’s silenced all doubt because it is this Vegas team, but it’s the way he looked,” McCoy said. “He looked really, really good, he looked really confident, like he had a statement to make.”