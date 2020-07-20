NFL players got one of their wishes Monday when the league consented to daily COVID-19 testing when training camps open next week.
The daily testing will be for at least the first two weeks of camp. After that, the league will test every other day if the positivity rate falls below 5%. If it doesn’t, daily testing will continue.
If the positivity rate rises above 5% at any point during the season, they will resume daily testing.
The league agreed to the new testing protocols after a number of the league’s more prominent players, including Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, took to social media over the weekend and expressed concern over the league’s health and safety protocols, given the COVID surges in many NFL cities.
The players also are pushing for the elimination of the two remaining preseason games. That issue still was being discussed late Monday afternoon.
The NFL is using the same testing company as the NBA – BioReference Laboratories. The NBA is only going to be testing every other day. But they are in a “bubble'' in Orlando. NFL players will not be, which means their risk of exposure is higher.
NFL union head DeMaurice Smith said last week that the league will be able to get test results within “3-4 hours,‘' which is a far cry from the seven to 10 days it is taking the general public to get their results. The NBA’s target time for getting test results back is 12 to 15 hours.
Testing will include players, coaches, training and medical staffs, strength and conditioning staffs, equipment people, some front-office personnel, facility staff and video personnel.
If a player tests positive, he will be need multiple negative tests before he can return.
The soonest he can return would be 10 days after the initial positive test assuming he has two consecutive negative tests and exhibits no symptoms for 72 hours.