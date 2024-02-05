Eagles to open 2024 season in Brazil for NFL’s first game in South America

LAS VEGAS — The Eagles will open their 2024 season in Brazil.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that the Eagles will be the host team for a game at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. The game will be the Eagles’ second time playing internationally in the regular season, with the first coming when they traveled to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

It will also be the first NFL game in South America. The Eagles’ opponent hasn’t been announced yet, but they have home games slated against the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Steelers, Panthers, Packers, Browns, Falcons, and Jaguars for next season.

» READ MORE: Three personnel needs for rebuilding the Eagles defense under Vic Fangio

”The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever national football league game in South America,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in a statement released Monday. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority in our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil, one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations. Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant, and welcoming environment later this year.”