At the NFL combine, Eagles building connections with a corps of safeties and versatile defensive backs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles’ defense needs major upgrades to become a top unit again next season — and it begins with the secondary.

As it stands, the team is lacking that true center fielder type of safety that can erase vertical concepts at a consistent rate. Finding one through the draft, at a position valued on day two, should be a strong consideration for the Birds as they retool their secondary.

With plenty of intriguing options at the top of the class, the Eagles have made connections with several safeties, including Miami’s Kamren Kinchens and USC’s Calen Bullock.

Kinchens, a two-year full-time starter for the Hurricanes, told reporters that he had a meeting with the Eagles this week. A ball-hawk with range to cover sideline-to-sideline from single-high and two-high safety alignments, Kinchens credits his instincts and anticipation in breaking on the football to create turnovers or pass breakups.

“The film makes me aggressive because I feel confident in what’s going on,” Kinchens said Thursday. “My college coaches helped me every day, just feeling the flow of the game and just when to know to take those chances.”

Over the last two seasons, Kinchens has compiled 11 interceptions and 22 passes defended, boasting ball skills to tout his aggressive mindset in taking risks on the back end. While his tackling must become more consistent in the open field, with a 13.7 percent missed tackle rate at Pro Football Focus, Kinchens is an impressive coverage safety.

Meanwhile, Trojans standout safety Bullock, who was repping his late father and grandmother on his chains at the podium, says he got a chance to sit down and go through his film with the Eagles. The meeting also included a best-out-of-three basketball shooting game, allowing Bullock and the Eagles brass to connect.

Like Kinchens, Bullock is a player who has natural range and instincts in coverage, quickly diagnosing and closing on vertical concepts. The rangy safety has seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups over his last two seasons and credited his ability to read a quarterback’s shoulders as a key to getting an early break on the football.

“I know I have to watch film, I know I have to get a head start because if I don’t watch the film, I can’t make the plays I make,” Bullock explained. So I have to go and watch film, read quarterbacks, their dropbacks [and] read their shoulders [to] give me a head start.”

In addition to Kinchens, the Eagles also met with Washington State’s Jaden Hicks, Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin, and talked with Texas Tech’s Dadrion Taylor-Demerson at the Shrine Bowl a few months ago, making it clear the Eagles are doing their homework on this safety class.

Hybrid cornerbacks

The nickel corner position is becoming a critical part of the modern NFL game. The Eagles have relied largely on Avonte Maddox to play that role in their secondary when he’s healthy, but it’s time for an infusion of youth at that position.

Having positional versatility allows teams to be creative, which is why a player like Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw has been connected to the Eagles before the combine. Rakestraw, a 6-foot and 188-pound outside corner with blazing speed and the ability to challenge wide receivers at the line of scrimmage has played both as a nickel and outside corner in his career.

PFF says Rakestraw had 100 snaps at nickel in each of the last two seasons, although the majority of his snaps came from the outside corner in college. The Missouri standout didn’t disclose if he met with the Eagles yet but took some time explaining how his mindset changes when he’s lined up at nickel versus outside corner.

“The nickel for me it’s kind of like in the NFL because the hashes are so much tighter, everything’s pretty much [going] into the field,” Rakestraw said. “So even in the boundary you still to the field, I learned to have great spacing and great leverage and that’s what helps me at nickel.

“[At outside corner] I use my physical tools, hands to get the receiver off their timing and make them get in their route right away or you can erase the route. So my goal is to use my speed very minimally.”

Another hybrid defensive back that the Eagles did meet with at the Senior Bowl is Kentucky corner Andru Phillips, who, like Rakestraw, played both outside and nickel back. The junior became a full-time starter this season at outside corner for the Wildcats, compiling 47 tackles and five passes defensed, playing over 400 snaps as a traditional corner and 200 at nickel.

Competitive at the catch point, Phillips excels at undercutting routes going across the middle of the field. While he needs to find ball more consistently in the air, he flashes nice finishing ability in contested catch situations. Phillips told the Inquirer that playing with pace allows him to anticipate and break up passes.

“It’s more about tempo because if you get out too fast, sometimes there’s too much separation,” Phillips said. The more you play in the SEC and you [understand] tempos and you can play off it, that’s how clean your breaks will be and that showed [for me] by the end of last season, I could just be more fluid.”

Tight end of the future?

The tight-end class isn’t a strong group overall, but a few players near the top of the group have received interest from the Eagles. Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, a versatile, vertical threat in the passing game, told reporters Thursday he met with the Eagles. Sanders, who compiled 45 catches for 682 yards and two touchdowns, played a jump shot game with the Birds, making two of three shots.

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, who we profiled during Senior Bowl week where he showed his skill set, also met with the Eagles at the combine. Johnson finished the 2023 season with 34 catches for 341 yards and seven touchdowns.