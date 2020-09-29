The whirlwind of events was a humbling reminder of the reality in which all of us are currently living. For a while there, things seemed surprisingly normal, albeit with more masks and fewer fans. Nobody who watched Patrick Mahomes throwing 40-yard dimes off his back foot on Monday night felt any less awe than he or she normally would. The money we gambled and the fantasy points we accrued still counted the same. To a surprising extent, the football felt more or less like football, the same way that a lot of the things that were different about our lives had gradually come to feel the same. Here in Philadelphia, we were benching the quarterback, and firing the coach, and projecting the Eagles' draft position less than three weeks into the season. In other words, it felt like every other year.