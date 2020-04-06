“I have Herbert as my riser because I think he’s done everything right in all the postseason stuff, whether it was competing in the Senior Bowl or going to the combine and performing and competing. He had a ton of drops at Oregon. He got no help from his receivers. When you think of Oregon, you think lots of speed. They get all of those playmakers from Texas to go up there and wear the cool uniforms. But they had terrible receiving corps the last 2-3 years and it impacted Herbert’s production. So there’s a chance he ends up becoming a better pro than his win total and success in college show."