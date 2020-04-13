“Because he was used in two different schemes, he holds the ground really well at the point of attack. He can also win with upfield quickness. He has active hands. His eye level is always up, so he’s good at finding the ball carrier. Because of that quickness and being 6-4, he plays high at times. Sometimes he can pop straight up. Because he does a lot of movement, he sometimes can get caught on the move. Occasionally he will take a bad step or get washed out. A lot of post-snap movement with slants and twists. Sometimes you slant into a bad scheme and you can really get crushed. His rushes get burned out a little bit. He lacks some counter moves. But his first-step quickness is impressive.