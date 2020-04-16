“Negatives, he occasionally will lose the ball down the field like all corners do occasionally. Sometimes, at the catch point, his timing’s a little bit off. Sometimes he’s too physical, but given that he didn’t get called for anything, I guess it’s not a problem. Sometimes, you’re so pushy and grabby in coverage that it doesn’t stand out when you’re pushy and grabby in coverage. There are guys in the NFL that have carved out successful careers like that. If you do it all the time, you’re not going to get called all the time. It’s just your play style."