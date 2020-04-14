Fennell’s take: “This guy is a workout freak. He was really impressive at the combine running and jumping. Just like the Terrell Lewis conversation, he only has played 846 snaps in his career. He played just 177 this past year and wasn’t hurt. So that’s a huge red flag. You played 177 snaps in a year and you weren’t hurt. So what does that mean? Well, you were suspended the first three games of the season for a violation of team rules. He also got caught in some academic fraud. His first game back he got two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and was ejected. Two games before their bowl game, he got in a fight with the backup quarterback and broke his orbital bone. So there are some issues there.