Reports: NFL will allow underclassmen to play in college all-star games leading up to the draft

Underclassmen who declare for the NFL draft will be allowed to play in college all-star games, including the Senior Bowl, NFL Network and ESPN reported Wednesday.

Previously, only seniors were allowed to participate in the three all-star games, which are showcases in front of NFL scouts. The change will also affect the East-West Shrine Game and the HBCU Legacy Bowl, which had its inaugural event in 2022, highlighting the best draft-eligible seniors from historically black colleges and universities.

Draft-eligible players include redshirt sophomores and juniors. The league reportedly informed its teams of the change in a memo.

Last season, 69 draft-eligible underclassmen declared for the 2023 NFL draft without being able to participate in all-star games. Usually, most underclassmen receive an invite to the scouting combine or participate in their school’s pro days before having face-to-face contact with NFL teams.

The rule change could make way for top underclassmen, such as USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., a Philly native, to make their marks against other top prospects.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas, followed by the Senior Bowl on Feb. 3 in Mobile, Ala., and the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 24 in New Orleans.