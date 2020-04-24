D’Andre Swift is headed to Detroit after being selected with the 35th pick in the second round of the NFL draft.
The Mount Airy native and former St. Joe’s Prep star was the second running back taken after three stellar seasons at the University of Georgia.
Swift won three state championships at the Prep while rushing for 4,112 yards in his career. In his senior season had 1,564 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns to go with nine receiving scores. The Hawks went undefeated en route to a state title in Swift’s final year.
As a Bulldog, Swift ran for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season before declaring for the draft early.
During the NFL scouting combine, Swift said the positive example he’ll be able to set as an early pick in the draft will help his hometown.
“Coming from the city I come from, not a lot of good comes out of Philly," Swift said. "Just being able to make it out and be on this route that I’m on, I don’t take it lightly, I don’t take it for granted. I know my city is supporting me, so it’ll be a blessing, just to be mentioned at the top is a blessing.”