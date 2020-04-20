In a nutshell: Rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs last season. Has above-average vision. Is a patient runner who trusts his blocking and waits for plays to develop. Built low to the ground and very tough to bring down. Has good balance and runs through contact. Has the potential to be an excellent pro receiver beyond just screens and tosses in the flat. His one negative: He’s not a guy who will make something out of nothing.