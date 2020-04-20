Inquirer pro football writer Paul Domowitch has been covering the NFL and the draft since the early ’80s.
Here’s a breakdown of his top 50 players in this year’s draft:
Ohio State
6-5, 265
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Young is the whole edge-rushing package. There are few holes in his game. He’s strong and quick off the snap. He has a variety of moves. He has that rare ability to gain ground while using his hands on a blocker. He can drop and cover and even run with a back when necessary.
LSU
6-3, 221
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Burrow had what was arguably the best season ever by a college quarterback. He has pinpoint accuracy. He is a master at navigating the pocket. He can extend plays. His mental processing is off the charts. So is his competitiveness. Doesn’t have the strongest arm in the world, but it’s strong enough to make every throw he’ll need to make at the next level.
Clemson
6-4, 238
40-time: 4.39 seconds
In a nutshell: Simmons is a safety hybrid with outstanding speed, athleticism, and length. He ran a 4.39-second 40 at the combine. Clemson lined him up everywhere. He played 299 snaps at inside linebacker, 262 at slot corner, 132 at free safety, 116 at outside linebacker, and 100 at strong safety. He can cover tight ends and slots, blitz and play the run.
Ohio State
6-1, 205
40-time: 4.48 seconds
In a nutshell: As physically gifted as any corner who’s come out in the last 10 years. He’s the prototype outside corner. Has quick feet, an elite burst, and tremendous closing speed. Great route recognition. He’s an elite cover guy and is solid in run-support. Physical playing style, but seldom drew flags at Ohio State.
Alabama
6-1, 193
40-time: 4.45 seconds
In a nutshell: Jeudy is a fluid route-runner with outstanding separation ability. He has a PhD in double moves. Caught 145 passes for 2,478 yards and 24 TDs the last two years at ‘Bama. Has sure hands. Has been compared favorably to the likes of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.
Alabama
6-0, 217
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: The left-handed Tagovailoa had a practically perfect career at Alabama, throwing 87 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions and completing nearly 70% of his attempts. An exceptionally accurate passer and good decision-maker, who, despite being a dual-threat quarterback, is patient in the pocket. Only question about him is his November hip dislocation.
Iowa
6-5, 320
40-time: 4.85 seconds
In a nutshell: Wirfs was the first true freshman to start at Iowa for Kirk Ferentz. Exceptional athleticism as indicated by the 4.85 40, 1.72 for 10 yards) he ran at the combine. Possesses brute strength. Owns the school power clean record (450 pounds). Has outstanding hand placement and technique. Fact that he played almost entirely on the right side may impact his value, but shouldn’t.
Auburn
6-4, 325
40-time: 5.16 seconds
In a nutshell: Brown is a huge, powerful player with an excellent burst for someone his size. He has an 83-inch wingspan. Has brute strength and violent hands. Not a particularly technical player, but didn’t need to be in college. He handled double-teams well at Auburn. Is scheme-versatile.
Oklahoma
6-2, 198
40-time: 4.5 seconds
In a nutshell: Long, tall target who was consistently productive at Oklahoma with three different starting quarterbacks. He knows how to get open, and is even better at making a getaway after the catch. Has quick hands and feet. Excellent ball and tracking skills. Set the school record for career catches of 40-plus yards (24).
Mississippi State
6-5, 324
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Has long arms, a body with just 16% body fat and an 85-inch wingspan to go with an explosive first step. Still very raw and needs to improve the technical aspect of his game. Wasn’t really put in a position to succeed at South Carolina and only had six sacks and six tackles for losses last year. But his potential is unlimited.
Alabama
6-4, 312
40-time: 5.05 seconds
In a nutshell: Wills was the right tackle for a lefthanded quarterback at ‘Bama. Allowed just one sack in 39 games. Has long arms. Once he latches on to a rusher, it’s game, set and match. He’s a mauling, dominating run-blocker. Has steadily improved as a pass-protector.
Louisville
6-7, 364
40-time: 5.1 seconds
In a nutshell: Becton is a massive human being that you need a road map to get around. He has surprisingly light feet for someone so big. Moves people in the run game and can collapse a line on down blocks. He played both LT and RT in 2018 in a strong side-weak side system. He’s a smart, technical player, but doesn’t react well when things break down and he has to ad lib.
Alabama
6-1, 200
40-time: 4.63 seconds
In a nutshell: A versatile do-it-all safety who has been compared by some to Malcolm Jenkins. He can play single- or double-high or drop down in the box. He can cover slots and tight ends. He is a very capable blitzer and is an excellent open-field tackler. Has good ball skills. Occasionally struggled with shifty slot receivers.
Alabama
5-11, 180
40-time: 4.27 seconds
In a nutshell: He’s a raw route-runner, but can fly. Has different gears and excellent start-stop suddenness. A natural-hands catcher who had 11 receptions of 25-plus yards last year on a team that also had Jeudy. Doesn’t have an ideal frame, and his play-strength is average. Likely will be mostly a slot guy in the NFL.
Georgia
5-8, 212
40-time: 4.48 seconds
In a nutshell: The St. Joseph’s Prep product is a versatile three-down back who is perfect for what NFL offenses want out of their backs. He is a loose, violent runner who can pick up the tough yards, but also has home-run speed. Has outstanding vision and a feel for developing running lanes. Averaged 9.1 yards per catch in Georgia’s offense.
Georgia
6-5, 315
40-time: 5.22 seconds
In a nutshell: Started 41 games at Georgia, the last 26 at LT. Has 36 1/8-inch arms that helped him keep rushers away from his frame. He’s a dominant run-blocker, who can get to the second level. Biggest concerns have to do with his balance. Tends to “get over his skis’’ a lot and spends way too much time on the ground.
LSU
6-1, 202
40-time: 4.43 seconds
In a nutshell: Operated almost exclusively out of the slot for the Tigers. Was Joe Burrow’s favorite receiver, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 TDs last year. He led the nation in every slot category. He attacks defenders at the stem of the route. He’s not a burner, but is fast enough. His route-running ability offsets any lack of roadrunner speed and allows him to get separation.
Florida
6-1, 204
40-time: 4.39 seconds
In a nutshell: Next to Okudah, Henderson is the best press-man corner in the draft. Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has called him the best corner he’s ever coached. Plays with confidence, but isn’t a trash-talker. Struggles at times with his back to the football. Prefers to read the receiver’s eyes rather than locate the ball. Also will need to improve his tackling skills at the next level.
Oklahoma
6-2, 241
40-time: 4.52 seconds
In a nutshell: A sideline-to-sideline player with elite speed. Good in coverage. Explosive blitzer who can come off the edge and dip and flatten to the quarterback. He averaged 9.2 tackles per game the last two years. Sometimes struggles to diagnose plays quickly enough inside and has trouble disengaging from blocks.
Oregon
6-6, 240
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Has an excellent combination of size, athleticism, and arm strength. He’s accurate from the pocket and on the run. He’s going to need to become more quick-minded at the next level. While he’s an intelligent kid, he takes too long to process things and hangs on to the ball too long.
LSU
6-4, 229
40-time; 4.50 seconds
In a nutshell: One of the youngest players in the draft. Won’t turn 21 until August. A one-year starter at LSU, but is an outstanding athlete with excellent play speed. He can cover slots and tight ends and is an excellent read-and-react ‘backer who sees plays developing and can beat blockers to the spot.
LSU
6-3, 254
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Still developing as a football player. Played just two years of high school ball and two years at LSU, with a 2018 ACL tear sandwiched in. There aren’t a lot of flexible speed rushers in this draft, but he’s one of them. Was used mostly as a standup linebacker at LSU, but can put his hand in the ground. Solid run-defender.
Ohio State
5-9, 209
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 TDs last season. Has above-average vision. Is a patient runner who trusts his blocking and waits for plays to develop. Built low to the ground and very tough to bring down. Has good balance and runs through contact. Has the potential to be an excellent pro receiver beyond just screens and tosses in the flat. His one negative: He’s not a guy who will make something out of nothing.
LSU
6-2, 213
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Was a three-year starter at LSU. Had five sacks and five interceptions in 2018. Can line up all over. Was used at free safety, strong safety and nickel. An athletic player with a high football IQ. Was an inconsistent tackler. Had 38 missed tackles the last two years. Tends to be overaggressive and not finish properly. Also has some durability concerns.
TCU
6-3, 290
40-time: 4.90 seconds
In a nutshell: Has a good blend of size, quickness, and power. Has an athletic, NFL-ready frame. Twitchy player who can split gaps. Plays a little too high, giving blockers a nice target. Didn’t have a lot of pass-rush production at TCU, recording just 5 ½ sacks in 26 games. Missed the 2018 season after tearing his Achilles.
Utah State
6-4, 224
40-time: 4.74 seconds
In a nutshell: Has a great arm and effortless delivery. Throws a nice deep ball and is an effective passer running to his left or right. Can move the chains with his feet. Took a step back in his development last year with a new coaching staff, throwing 17 interceptions. Has plenty of ability, but needs to improve between the ears. Needs to improve ability to make pre- and post-snap reads.
Baylor
6-3, 207
40-time: 4.38 seconds
In a nutshell: Tall receiver with long arms who can high-point the ball. A vertical threat, but can take advantage of his speed on shorter routes with dynamic cuts. Was next to impossible to stop on slants. Was the only player in the country to catch at least eight TD passes in each of the last three seasons.
Arizona State
6-0, 205
40-time: 4.5 seconds
In a nutshell: Was a one-year starter at ASU, but what a year it was. Averaged 18.3 yards per catch last season, including 11.1 after the catch. Has long arms and natural hands and tracks the deep ball well. Lined up both inside and outside. Has average play-strength. Excellent return skills. Averaged 11.7 yards per punt return and 26.2 per kickoff return.
Iowa
6-5, 275
40-time: 5.04 seconds
In a nutshell: Was only a one-year starter at Iowa, but still put up back-to-back double-digit sack years there. Is a heavy-handed pass rusher who uses his strong hands to get off blocks. Not a quick-twitch guy. Was a power-rusher in college, but is going to need to develop a few more counter-moves in the NFL. Plays the run well. Has been compared to the Chiefs’ Frank Clark.
USC
6-5, 322
40-time: 5.07 seconds
In a nutshell: Has long arms and good feet and is a natural knee-bender. A two-year starter for the Trojans, he seldom got beat by speed on the outside. A better pass-protector right now than a run-blocker. Will need to improve his run-blocking technique.
TCU
5-11, 206
40-time: 4.47 seconds
In a nutshell: Lined up outside the numbers 85% of the time during his career at TCU, but likely will wind up in the slot in the NFL. Shifty athlete with sudden movement out of his breaks. Plays faster than the 4.47 he ran at the combine. Can return kicks and also be a productive gadget player. Needs to improve his route discipline.
Michigan
6-3, 307
40-time: 5.08 seconds
In a nutshell: Camden native who spent his last two high school years at the IMG Academy in Florida. Started 31 games at Michigan, the last 26 at center. Has a thick, compact build. Decent mobility. Able to get out and pull and can hook on outside runs. Gets caught lunging on occasion and is on the ground too much. Needs to continue to develop his run-blocking.
Houston
6-5, 319
40-time: 5.27 seconds
In a nutshell: Was a basketball-first athlete growing up. Switched his focus to football as a high school sophomore. Played in three different offensive systems for five different offensive line coaches at Houston, which stunted his development. But he was a four-year starter at left tackle. An athletic player with long arms, strong hands, light feet, and good body control. Needs to get stronger.
Southern Illinois
6-3, 221
40-time: 4.45 seconds
In a nutshell: Chinn, whose uncle is Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater, knocked everybody’s socks off at the combine, running a 4.45 40, and recording a 41-inch vertical jump and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump. Didn’t face elite competition at SIU, which may give some teams pause. But he’s a tall, rangy player who you can line up anywhere, a la Isaiah Simmons.
Penn State
6-5, 266
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell: Was a productive two-year starter at Penn State, recording 17 ½ sacks and 35 tackles for losses in 2018-19. He’s a long, flexible athlete with good edge acceleration and a solid inside counter move. But much like another former Penn State edge-rusher, Shareef Miller, he needs to get stronger and diversify his pass-rush arsenal.
Minnesota
5-9, 203
40-time: 4.45 seconds
In a nutshell: A four-year starter who led the Gophers in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions (7) last season. Also had three quarterback sacks. Below average size and strength, but has outstanding ball skills and is physical in the run game. He’s a smart player who understands angles and spacing. Suffered season-ending injuries in 2017 and 2018.
LSU
5-7, 207
40-time: 4.6 seconds
In a nutshell: A versatile back who rushed for 1,414 yards and had the second most receptions (55) by a running back in the FBS last year. Built low to the ground with thick legs and an explosive lower body that helps him break tackles. Big-game player. Four of his seven 100-yard rushing performances came against top-10 ranked teams. Had just two fumbles in 439 career touches.
Colorado
6-2, 227
40-time: 4.58
In a nutshell: Injuries are a concern. Had core muscle surgery last month and needed shoulder surgery in 2018. Has outstanding play strength and an NFL-ready body. Plays faster than his timed speed. Dangerous YAC receiver. Can turn a slant into a big play. Good middle-of-the-field player who had just seven drops in 32 college games. Effective gadget player who averaged 6.7 yards per carry as a wildcat quarterback.
Alabama
6-1, 205
40-time: N/A
In a nutshell:. Tall, long corner with safety strength, who rarely got out-physicaled by a receiver. Has excellent ball skills and hand-eye coordination. Understands body position in coverage. Not the most technically sound corner in the world, but compensates with his read-and-read ability and ball skills.
Notre Dame
6-5, 262
40-time: 4.77 seconds
In a nutshell: A two-way tight end who lined up inline 56% of the time last year. Doesn’t have elite speed, but is fast enough. Is a huge target who knows how to use his body. Has an NFL-ready body and good hands. Caught 43 passes and six TDs last year. Was an OK blocker at ND, but has the tools to be better than OK at the next level.
Wisconsin
5-10, 226
40-time: 4.39 seconds
In a nutshell: Salem (N.J.) High product rushed for 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years. A perfect blend of speed and power. Patient runner with excellent vision. Has a take-it-to-the-house gear. Had 10 runs of 35-plus yards last year. Six fumbles last year. Still a work in progress as a receiver.
Clemson
6-4, 216
40-time: 4.55
In a nutshell: A long, tall receiver with 34 1/8-inch arms who plays above the rim. A slightly thinner version of Alshon Jeffery. Has excellent ball skills and body control and a huge catch radius. Doesn’t get himself open a lot. Relies on his size to get the ball. An excellent deep-ball tracker who had five catches of 50-plus yards in 2019.
Oklahoma
6-2, 304
40-time: 4.79 seconds
In a nutshell: An athletic 300-pounder with excellent lateral range. Has the quickness to sidestep and cross the face of blockers. He’s a gap-penetrator who projects as a three-technique in the NFL. Violent hands. Has an elite motor and impressive pursuit skills. Moves like a linebacker in space. Still underdeveloped as a pass-rusher, but potential is there.
TCU
5-10, 191
40-time: 4.48 seconds
In a nutshell: Was a four-year starter at TCU, often traveling with the opponent’s top receiver in the receiver-rich, pass-happy Big 12. Just one of two players with 15 or more passes defensed in each of the last two years. Has above-average speed and a quick-footed pedal that allows him to stay with receivers out of press coverage.
USC
6-4, 223
40-time: 4.52 seconds
In a nutshell: A big, physical possession receiver. Caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs last year. Extremely soft hands. Had just two drops in 140 targets. Good 50-50 ball guy. But he’s doesn’t have exceptional speed. He’s not going to create separation or be a big YAC guy. Wins plays with his physicality.
Wisconsin
6-2, 238
40-time: 4.65 seconds
In a nutshell: Twitchy, explosive athlete who had 12 ½ sacks and 19 ½ tackles for losses last season. The only player in the Big Ten with more was Chase Young. Was used as both a rusher and dropper in Wisconsin’s 3-4 scheme, but likely will be an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. A smart player who doesn’t make undisciplined mistakes.
Utah
6-0, 193
40-time: 4.50 seconds
In a nutshell: Two-year starter at Utah. Has good press-man cover skills and toughness, but underwent his third shoulder surgery in four years last month to repair a torn labrum. Has excellent change-of-direction skills and good recovery speed. Adept at finding the ball and making receiver-like plays on it.
Boise State
6-6, 311
40-time: 4.93 seconds
In a nutshell: Good athlete with natural mobility. Good mirror skills. Has strong hands and upper body, but needs to improve his anchor strength when he gets to the NFL. Gets to the second level easily. Seldom gets knocked off his feet and rarely is fooled by stunts and blitzes. He missed just one start in three years at Boise.
LSU
5-11, 197
40-time: 4.46 seconds
In a nutshell: Smooth turn-and-run skills. Excelled in LSU’s press-man scheme. Lined up primarily at left corner, but also has slot experience. Needs to become a more reliable tackler. Only had two interceptions in 25 starts. Had two season-ending injuries in 2016 (finger) and 2018 (foot).
Auburn
6-3, 303
40-time: 5.03 seconds
In a nutshell: Started 51 games at Auburn, most of them as a jumbo end in a four-man front, but also slid inside occasionally. After three pedestrian seasons, he took his game up a notch last year, recording 7 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for losses. Biggest difference: He learned to use his long arms and hands better to shed blocks.