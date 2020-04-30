So, if what continues to block them from doing that is that he continues to not make it through a season, there’s nothing wrong with having somebody in-house that you think could be the next guy. Now, I’m sure Wentz, if he thinks about it that way, isn’t going to be happy. But it’s not going to change at all what he does or how he does it. He’s going to be as committed and as determined and as effective as he can possibly be. He’s still going to be the strong leader in the locker room that everybody is going to follow.