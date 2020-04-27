But Domo touched on something there that I think is a very important point. When we talked to Howie about all of this stuff, he kept harping on the speed thing and they were evaluating everything in terms of speed. I can understand wanting to make make your team faster, but you don’t just grab a trade and start drafting people off of that trade, which almost sounds like what they were doing. ‘We had to have the speediest receiver available.’ I mean no, you have to have the best receiver available. And you sort of try to add speed organically. You don’t just draft a bunch of fast guys and say, ‘OK, now we have speed.’ That would be my biggest qualm. … I kind of wish they traded up for Ceedee Lamb. That would have made a lot of sense to me, especially the way they ended up spending the second-round pick. But I’m OK with Reagor.