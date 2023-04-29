Cowboys draft Haverford School product Asim Richards in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft

Asim Richards, a three-year starter at left tackle for the University of North Carolina, was selected 169th overall in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL draft Saturday.

Starring as a two-sport athlete (basketball, football) at the Haverford School, Richards, who played tight end earlier in his high school football career, switched to offensive line and has played the tackle position ever since.

Richards allowed just three sacks in 1,049 snaps as a North Carolina senior, earning him third-team All-ACC honors. After putting together a stellar final season, showcasing his ability to mirror pass rushers, handling both speed, and power in pass protection, Richards was invited to the Senior Bowl, practicing as both a tackle and guard.

At 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, with a 82 ¾-inch wingspan, Richards could be a candidate to be a swing tackle for the Cowboys, or slide in the interior. A big reason the Philly native chose to practice at multiple positions in Mobile, Ala., was to give teams a look at his positional versatility, Richards told The Inquirer prior to the NFL scouting combine.

“I can easily play another position and get comfortable,” Richards said. “So, I’m really not worried about where I’m going to play in the NFL. Just showing the teams that I can play wherever.”