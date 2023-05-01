Eagles draft report card: 5 of 7 moves get graded A

The Eagles came away from the 2023 NFL draft with seven total picks.

Let’s grade the team’s draftees.

Round 1, No. 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Between vice president of team security Dom DiSandro, a healthy mix of veteran leaders, and a handful of his former college teammates, the Eagles believe they have the right pieces in place to help Carter succeed on and off the field. Red flags were raised about Carter after he was charged for two misdemeanors (reckless driving and racing) for his involvement in fatal car crash that resulted in the deaths of Georgia teammate Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy. Ahead of the draft, Carter accepted a deal that requires him to serve 12 months of probation and 80 hours of community service. The Eagles vetted Carter’s background with a thorough investigation led by DiSandro, and they traded up one pick to select Carter at No. 9. Prior to his involvement in the tragic incident, Carter was widely viewed as the top non-quarterback in this year’s draft class. There are certain risks that come with a high investment – Carter’s rookie salary value is $23.5 million, according to Spotrac — but the Eagles are hopeful Carter will have a primary focus in Philadelphia: producing at an elite level. On tape, Carter is an explosive defensive tackle who posseses the rare ability to change directions with elite speed at 314 pounds. He often requires two or more blockers, and he’s shown the ability to shed in a multitude of ways with his raw power and quick hands. With Fletcher Cox, 32, back on a one-year deal, the future of the defensive line – featuring Carter and fellow ex-Bulldog Jordan Davis – is already en route.

Grade: A

Round 1, No. 30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

At 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Smith stole the show at the scouting combine, where he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 41½-inch vertical. His athleticism score ranked first among all edge prospects, according to Next Gen Stats. Some evaluators view him as undersized and that could be a reason why he dropped to No. 30 after he was widely projected as a top-15 pick, but accomplished NFL pass rushers nowadays come in all shapes and sizes. Coincidentally, Smith has received comparisons to Haason Reddick, who has a similar build (6-1, 235) at the same position. That hasn’t stopped Reddick even the slightest from regularly causing havoc – he became the first player in NFL history to record double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons after he posted a career-high 16 in 2022. With Brandon Graham entering his age-35 season, Smith is in the perfect spot from the veterans atop the depth chart as the Eagles look to unlock his full potential.

Grade: A+

Round 3, No. 65: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

It was interesting when the Eagles announced Steen as a guard considering Steen spent his entire college career at tackle. He’s got sub-33-inch arms, so he might project at guard in the pros. Regardless, the Eagles could very well end up turning him into a four-position lineman. Steen will provide immediate depth after the Eagles lost starting right guard Isaac Seumalo and backup left tackle Andre Dillard in free agency. But after being taken with the 65th pick, the Eagles likely envision Steen as a future starter who will be groomed by position coach Jeff Stoutland.

Grade: A-

Round 3, No. 66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Ahead of the draft, Brown received a “red star” designation from the Eagles’ scouting department. According to general manager Howie Roseman, a “red star” prospect is a player “who kind of exemplifies what it means to be an Eagle, so it’s great character, captain, testing numbers, intelligence, plays the way it should be played, practices the way it should be played.” Brown was the second safety taken behind Alabama’s Brian Branch, and it should be noted Roseman has stated in previous years the increased difficulty that teams experience when evaluating and grading safety prospects. In Brown, the Eagles gain an athletic, physical, multilevel safety, who thrived near the box throughout college. He should have an immediate opportunity to start as a rookie with the Eagles searching for new contributors on the back end after they lost Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

Grade: A-

Round 4, No. 105: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Similar to Nakobe Dean a year ago, Roseman revealed that the Eagles had considered taking Ringo with one of their earlier picks on Day 2. With Ringo still on the board heading into Day 3, the Eagles traded up to select him near the top of the fourth round. A majority of draft gurus had Ringo projected as a first- or second-round prospect. He’s a lengthy defensive back at 6-2 and 207 with blazing speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash). Roseman also unsolicitedly debunked reports from Sports Illustrated and NFL Network that stated Ringo slipped due to “character concerns.” Said Roseman: “He doesn’t have to come in hare and be a superhero. … We don’t have a question about his work ethic. We don’t have a question about his medical. We wanted to get him in the building.” At just 20, Ringo will have an excellent opportunity to learn behind a trio of veterans in Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox.

Grade: A

Round 6, No. 188: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

For historical context, the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts just one year after extending Carson Wentz. They struck gold with identifying Hurts as their franchise quarterback in an extremely nontraditional fashion. The addition of McKee, though, occurs just a couple of weeks after Hurts agreed to a five-year extension that includes a no-trade clause and is worth up to $255 million. The Eagles also signed free-agent Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal. In describing some of the reasoning behind the pick, Coach Nick Sirianni addressed McKee’s accuracy, decision-making, and arm strength. Sirianni also pointed out how quarterback depth is a requirement, while using the 49ers’ performance in the NFC championship game as a prime example. With third-year reserve Ian Book already on the roster, expect a competition for third-string quarterback in training camp.

Grade: C

Round 7, No. 249: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Javon Hargrave was one of the most prized players in free agency after he recorded a career-high 11 sacks. The Eagles lost Hargrave to the 49ers, another NFC contender, but they’ve patched the interior defensive line nicely over the past several weeks. Ojomo joins a crowded room featuring Carter, Davis, Fletcher Cox, Kentavius Street, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, and Noah Elliss. Similar to a majority of the other Eagles’ draft picks, Ojomo was widely graded higher than his No. 249 selection. This past season, he recorded 32 tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. When scanning the the team’s current roster, the Eagles have hit on several Day 3 picks, including running back Kenneth Gainwell (No. 150), left tackle Jordan Mailata (No. 233), center Jason Kelce (No. 191), defensive end Josh Sweat (No. 130), and cornerback Avonte Maddox (No. 125).

Grade: B+

