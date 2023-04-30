2024 NFL draft: Philly native Marvin Harrison Jr. projected as a potential top pick

The dust has barely settled on this year’s NFL draft and multiple outlets have already released mock draft predictions for 2024.

Among the leaders within many of these simulations is Ohio State and former St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., going early in the first round. Many have him as being the No. 2 pick behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Harrison, who just completed his sophomore year, and is only 20 years old, hasn’t noted his intentions of declaring for the 2024 draft, but he certainly gave scouts something to consider last month during Ohio State’s pro day.

Here are answers to some intriguing questions about Harrison, who very well could be the next big NFL-bound product from Philly, this time next year:

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Harrison is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver who attended La Salle College High before transferring to area football powerhouse, St. Joseph’s Prep. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. Harrison Sr., finished a 13-year NFL career all with Indianapolis with 14,580 receiving yards and 128 TDs. There are many who believed that Harrison Jr., could eclipse his old man.

What makes him so good?

Repeatedly referred to as a “physical specimen” by a few draft analysts, Harrison took advantage of playing as a true freshman at Ohio State and ended the year as arguably one of the best college wide receivers in the nation. His freshman season ended with a narrow loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but not before he finished with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs.

Why couldn’t he enter the NFL draft this year?

NFL rules state that players much be out of high school for at least three years and must’ve used up their college eligibility — unless a player graduates early or requests special dispensation from the League. Harrison will become draft-eligible following his junior year, given that will meet the NFL’s three-year requirement.

Where are early mock drafts projecting he’ll end up?

A number of early mock drafts have Harrison going as the No. 2 pick, which as of now belongs to the Houston Texans. A Pro Football Network mock draft has Harrison as the No. 1 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals. If it was No. 2 and the Texans, it would mean Harrison as of now would have the opportunity to be reunited with Stroud, his QB1 at Ohio State.

What’s Harrison saying about his own draft stock?

Not much. Harrison hasn’t spoken much on the subject, even being cagey about his chances, but during Ohio State’s pro day, when he was working out former OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud (who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Texans this season), he was asked about his “future.” Harrison replied, “I try not to think about it too much, I’m just trying to focus on the right now… I’ll stick with that and worry about [that future stuff] when the time comes.”