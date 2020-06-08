When NFL players return to team facilities, probably late next month, Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman will find their NovaCare locker room access limited, and the organization will have to come up with some creative ways for players, coaches and staffers to socially distance, in a facility that wasn’t designed with anything like that in mind.
Reporters who don’t work for the team apparently won’t be allowed in locker rooms at all, under guidelines the league issued to teams Monday, in a comprehensive nine-page memo.
The memo was accompanied by a five-page “2020 NFL-NFLPA Baseline Infectious Disease Emergency Response Plan," with a checklist to be completed by each team, presumably by the infection control officer each team has been asked to designate as the league grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Clubs must establish physical distancing protocols to allow players and/or staff to maintain six feet of distance from one another when inside the facility," the memo reads. “Clubs must configure locker rooms to permit six feet of space between each player (by using every other locker or adding additional lockers) where possible."
The “where possible” wording might be a pretty big deal, since there is no way, with 90-man preseason rosters, the Eagles are going to achieve that level of distancing in the long, narrow NovaCare locker room. It’s hard to believe any NFL team has such a vast facility. This raises the possibility of additional spaces being designated as auxiliary locker rooms, with the complete team unable to gather indoors.
The memo dictates that “meetings must be conducted virtually to the extent possible,” and if in-person meetings are necessary, “clubs must make efforts to hold [them] outdoors with participants sitting apart from one another and wearing masks. In-person meetings that do not permit physical distancing are prohibited.”
Under the NFL’s terms, people allowed in areas used by players and coaches are to be divided into three tiers. Tier 1 includes players, coaches, and the people who absolutely need to be near them — medical staff and trainers, for instance. Tier 2 includes “other essential personnel who may need to be in close proximity to players,” including “ownership representatives” and “general managers.” There can only be 20 people in Tier 2, who “should minimize any necessary time spent in restricted areas,” and must wear PPE.
Tier 3 includes the people who clean the facilities, in-house media, and people who take care of the practice fields — but they are only permitted to access restricted areas “when Tier 1 individuals are not present.” Since locker rooms are restricted areas, it isn’t clear what benefit in-house media would obtain from being there only when players are absent.
There is a footnote to Tier 3 that allows “pool media” to have distanced access to practice and playing fields.
The memo dictates extensive daily cleaning measures, including a deep cleaning that will require each facility to be completely closed for 48 hours before players report. Currently, the NFL allows up to 100 personnel to work at team facilities, though the only players allowed in are those who are receiving injury treatment.
“All players and staff must wear masks (surgical or cloth) at all times when inside the facility,” the memo reads, unless players are engaged in “athletic activities.” Coaches will wear masks during practice.
Buffet-style meals, such as have traditionally been served in the NovaCare cafeteria, are discouraged, with teams encouraged to provide packaged, prepared foods.