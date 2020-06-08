Under the NFL’s terms, people allowed in areas used by players and coaches are to be divided into three tiers. Tier 1 includes players, coaches, and the people who absolutely need to be near them — medical staff and trainers, for instance. Tier 2 includes “other essential personnel who may need to be in close proximity to players,” including “ownership representatives” and “general managers.” There can only be 20 people in Tier 2, who “should minimize any necessary time spent in restricted areas,” and must wear PPE.