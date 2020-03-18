The Bears will be happy to have a quarterback capable of either backing up Mitchell Trubisky, or perhaps even replacing him. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl in 2018, his second year in the league. The 25-year-old quarterback, and the Bears as a whole, regressed mightily last season. They went 12-4 in 2018, but were 8-8 last year. According to ESPN, Foles has agreed to a restructuring of his contract which will allow him to void his contract in each of the next two offseasons.