Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and his wife Tori are preparing to add another member to their family.
The pair revealed via a message posted to Instagram on Sunday that they are expecting to welcome their second child this summer. Their first child, daughter Lily, was born in 2017.
“Baby Foles isn’t hiding anymore! Coming in June,” Tori wrote on Instagram from the couple’s vacation in Palm Beach. “We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie!”
In May, the couple announced that Tori had suffered a miscarriage about 15 weeks into a pregnancy. As Tori wrote, she had “contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood” and “went into sudden labor” before learning the couple had “miscarried our baby boy."
Foles at the time was excused from some scheduled team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ex-Eagles QB last year signed an $88 million, four-year contract with the Jaguars.
While Foles is no longer officially an Eagle, Philly sports fans hold him in high esteem for leading the Birds to victory in Super Bowl LII, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. And, for what it’s worth, Foles seems to share that respect with Philly.
"For most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision — it’s a birthright,” Foles wrote in a letter titled “Thank You, Philly” published in the Players Tribune last March. “It’s a family. Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours. You will forever be a part of mine.”