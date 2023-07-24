NFL announces Denver’s Eyioma Uwazurike is suspended for gambling violations

The NFL announced another gambling related suspension Monday as training camp opens for all 32 teams this week.

Eyioma Uwazurike, a second year defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos, has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season, per NFL wires. According to the NFL, Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement a year from today, July 24, 2024.

The latest betting related suspension now brings the total to 10 players this off-season suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy after four players, including former Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers, were suspended last month. Six of those 10 players will serve season long suspensions, including Uwazurike, a 2022 fourth round pick who recorded 17 tackles in seven games played last season.

”We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said in a statement.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Four NFL players draw suspensions for gambling violations

The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s gambling policy.

”The NFL has a zero tolerance on NFL players and personnel betting on NFL games. While players are allowed to bet on non-NFL games, wagering in team facilities, on team buses, trains, flights, or hotels, or while traveling on club or league business is prohibited.

In addition, players and personnel are not allowed to set foot in sportsbooks during the NFL season, but the policy does not mention anything about gambling at a sportsbook during the offseason. (Players and personnel are allowed to simply pass through a sportsbook if it is necessary at their hotel.)

Since sports betting became legalized in the United States in 2018, 12 NFL players have faced gambling-related suspensions, 11 coming in the last two years.