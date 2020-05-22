Joe Flacco is reuniting with Joe Douglas in New York.
The veteran quarterback is signing a one-year contract with the Jets, per ESPN, that is worth $1.5 million and will likely put him in the No. 2 spot behind Sam Darnold. The contract can reportedly reach up to $4.5 million in incentives.
An Audubon native and a star at the University of Delaware, Flacco was taken 18th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 NFL draft when Douglas was a scout with the team. And under John Harbaugh, the former Eagles assistant turned head coach, Flacco went on to enjoy an accomplished career that peaked with a Super Bowl title and a Super Bowl MVP award in 2012.
Injuries started piling up during Flacco’s last few years in Baltimore, however, and with the 2016 Heisman winner and future star Lamar Jackson waiting in the wings, the Ravens ultimately decided to move on.
Flacco was traded to Denver last offseason in a deal that never worked out. He started eight games for a Broncos team that struggled to a 2-6 record before he was shut down with a herniated disk in his neck that later need surgery. He was released by the Broncos in March with a failed physical designation.
Though he won’t be cleared from his neck surgery until September, ESPN reports that he will be able to participate in training camp without contact (provided training camp does actually go on as scheduled).
Flacco, 35, has thrown for 40,000 yards in 12 seasons with 218 career touchdown passes.