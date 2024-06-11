Jalen Hurts and Jason Kelce top the list of NFL merchandise sales for the 2023 season

Jalen Hurts topped the NFL Players Association’s year-end list of the top 50 players in merchandise sales, which was released Monday.

More fans bought the Eagles quarterback’s merchandise than any other player in the NFL this season, up from the fifth most in 2022-23. Right behind him was Eagles center Jason Kelce, whose popularity reached new heights as he set a record for the highest ranking for an offensive lineman.

The list includes more than 85 NFLPA-licensed products, including adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, credit cards, backpacks, Fathead wall decals, drinkware, and pet products.

According to the players union, Hurts had the most popular jersey in the NFL and Kelce the second-most popular — in no small part thanks to the return of the kelly green jerseys, which went on sale in July 2023 and quickly became a fan favorite. Hurts also was the second-most popular player for youth apparel.

While Hurts was ranked sixth on the preseason list, Kelce surged 15 spots (up from No. 17) to pass both his brother Travis (No. 4) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 3). Not even a second consecutive Super Bowl and a Taylor Swift bump could help Travis hold off his older sibling and podcast partner.

Jason Kelce was also the only offensive lineman to make the top 50, and his placement at No. 2 was the highest ever for a non-quarterback.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown also made the list, slotting in at 17th and 21st, respectively. Smith was also one of the top five athletes on player posters.

Here’s the top 10 in merchandise sales: