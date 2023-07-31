The Eagles kelly green jerseys just hit the Pro Shops. Fans are already clamoring.

Hundreds of people decked out in various shades of green — from kelly to midnight — lined up around Lincoln Financial Field Monday morning to claim first dibs on the newly-issued kelly green jerseys.

But for those at the front of line, it’s strictly business — with some Jello-shots thrown in the mix.

The throwback jerseys were a beloved staple of the before being discontinued shortly after owner Jeffrey Lurie took over the team in 1996.

The jerseys retail for $130 and $175, with the more expensive being Gameday Special versions only available with Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, or Jason Kelce’s names. Other than the Linc, jerseys are also on sale at the Cherry Hill and Lancaster pro shop locations.

Kim Spina, 51, and her son Michael, 17, of South Philly, were first in line for two Hurts and Brown kelly greens.

”We didn’t sleep at all,” said Michael, who arrived with his mom at 3:15 a.m.

They waited with a case of Gatorade and crackers — the breakfast of champions — in camping chairs for hours.

”These jerseys, they’re the best throwbacks in all of sports,” said Michael.

Bobby Volio, 32, who has been waiting with his girlfriend Francis Barone since 4:30 a.m., agreed.

”A lot of great players used to wear these jerseys … they might help us overturn our sad fortune against the Chiefs,” he said, referring to the most recent Super Bowl.

Volio and Barone said walking from home to the Linc felt like “a regular day in Wildwood.” They towed Tommy Bahama chairs and a cooler filled with all the nonalcoholic beverages: water, more Gaterade, and Celsius.

But for Allison Cawley, 37, of Havertown, the morning called for Jell-O shots, which she made on Friday in preparation for the wait.

”I make them for every game, so I obviously had to bring shots today,” Cawley said. Her recipe calls for Malibu rum, and keylime Jell-O for the bright green color.

Cawley came with Kelly Christ, 34, of West Chester. They met through the platform formerly known as Twitter and became fast friends.

”We grew up wearing these jerseys in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They bring us back,” said Christ.