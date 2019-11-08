It’s not often that we can use one of the biggest money-making trends in history, but this is the week. Why? Mitch Trubisky has asked for all the TVs at Halas Hall, Chicago’s practice facility, to be shut off. In the last 25 years, every time a starting QB has the TVs shut down, the record is 42-0. Yea, that’s a crock, but the Bears defense AIN’T. And the Windy City kids beat the Lions twice last season, by 34-22 at home and 23-16 at Detroit. Giving Mitch T one more shot.