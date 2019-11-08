No Eagles? No problem. Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic lays out his picks for Week 10, which includes a trip to Miami for his top play of the week. But hold off on running to the windows and the phone apps until we get word on the health of Indy’s quarterback.
Less in doubt are the Cowboys on Sunday night and Pete Carroll owning San Fran.
A light tickle to Tennessee if Patrick Mahomes goes, but you can bump up the cash if Matt Moore is under center for the Chiefs.
What is Vegas telling us? It’s 2-6 Cleveland vs. 6-2 Buffalo, and the Browns are the favorite. WHAT? Maybe the return of Kareem Hunt is the reason, so we’ll color this one Brown, and pray that the Baker and OBJ go NUTS!
Halloween is over, but Tampa QB Jameis Winston scares me, and so does the fact that the Bucs have covered only one of the last six as a home favorite.
Both teams play at the Meadowlands, both teams suck, and both me and my CFO recommend playing with Monopoly money only.
Drew Brees stepped back on the field in Week 8 against the Cardinals and was 34-for-43 for 373 yards and three TDs. And thanks to my New York dude Jared Hochman, who tells me New Orleans has covered 11 of the last 12 coming off consecutive spread wins.
Every single metric, every angle, almost every spread stat point to a YUGE letdown for Baltimore.
The Edgar Allen Poes are coming off two monster wins, beating Seattle, 30-16, and shocking the 8-0 Patriots, 37-20. So, how can they possibly bring the same energy against the 0-8 Bengals? A team that is well-rested coming off the bye week. A team that will be scratching and clawing to get off the schneid and post its first W of the season.
Then there’s the Ravens’ look-ahead to the Texans next week. Spell it in all caps, TRAP GAME! Want some ugly stats? Baltimore has covered only two of the last 12 as a double-digit favorite, and is just 1-6 straight up the last seven at Cincinnati.
Now, the case for John Harbaugh’s group. The Ravens will be facing Ryan Finley, a rookie who has never started an NFL game. The other part of my argument for taking the Ravens boils down to just two words: Lamar Jackson!
If Green Bay can contain Run CMC, which might be the coolest nickname ever, a small taste of Cheese is on my menu.
It’s not often that we can use one of the biggest money-making trends in history, but this is the week. Why? Mitch Trubisky has asked for all the TVs at Halas Hall, Chicago’s practice facility, to be shut off. In the last 25 years, every time a starting QB has the TVs shut down, the record is 42-0. Yea, that’s a crock, but the Bears defense AIN’T. And the Windy City kids beat the Lions twice last season, by 34-22 at home and 23-16 at Detroit. Giving Mitch T one more shot.
FITZMAGIC! It’s way more powerful than retread Brian Hoyer. You can argue that I have lost little bits and pieces of my mind, but you can’t argue with the 7-2 Best Bet record. A cover here and I’m at 80%, baby!
Why go Fishing? Certainly, FitzMagic is part of the reason. Ryan Fitz posted some gorgeous numbers last week, hitting 24 of 36 for 288 yards, three TDs and no INTs. Sure it was against the pathetic Jets, but a W is a W. He’ll probably be facing Hoyer, who has seen more airports (Indy, New England, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Cleveland, Arizona and Pittsburgh) than Henry Kissinger when he was Secretary of State. Look him up, kids.
Miami might be only 1-7 straight up, but the Dolphins come in working on a 4-0 spread perfecto. And last year at Indy, the Fish lost, 27-24, as a +10.5-point dog.
So, make this the tentative best bet, unless Jacoby Brissett plays for Indy. If that happens, then we’ll head to Dallas for the top play. We should know more on Friday afternoon.
Buy the hook down to L.A. -3 and watch the Rams extend their 6-0 road PERFECTO in Pittsburgh to 7-0.
You know that we have liked Captain Kirk Cousins a few times, but NOT in this spot. Gonna back Dak.
Thought it was impressive when Dallas beat up on the Giants after shutting down the Birds the week before. Also thought that Double E was terrific gobbling up 139 yards against the NYG. Nothing will make Double J happier than a prime-time W at Jerry World. And since the ‘Boys have won 11 of the last 13 in Jones’ billion-dollar palace, we’re all over the Star.
Guess where Pete Carroll was born? You do not get three guesses. Just one. OK, it was San Francisco. He was the D coordinator for the Niners back in 1995 (11-5) and ’96 (12-4), and we have some STAGGERING numbers that you can take straight to the bank. Seattle has won nine of the last 10 against San Francisco, and storms in with a fabulous 7-0 run as an underdog. And finally, the 'Hawks are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread the week before a bye. Money!