No Eagles? No problem. Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic lays out his picks for Week 10, which includes a trip to Miami for his top play of the week. But hold off on running to the windows and the phone apps until we get word on the health of Indy’s quarterback.

Less in doubt are the Cowboys on Sunday night and Pete Carroll owning San Fran.

Sunday

Chiefs (-5.5) TITANS (48.5), 1 p.m.

A light tickle to Tennessee if Patrick Mahomes goes, but you can bump up the cash if Matt Moore is under center for the Chiefs.

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Chiefs
Paul Domowitch
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
Marc Narducci
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Titans

BROWNS (-3) Bills (40.5), 1 p.m.

What is Vegas telling us? It’s 2-6 Cleveland vs. 6-2 Buffalo, and the Browns are the favorite. WHAT? Maybe the return of Kareem Hunt is the reason, so we’ll color this one Brown, and pray that the Baker and OBJ go NUTS!

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Bills
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Bills (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Bills
Marc Narducci
Bills
Vegas Vic
Browns

BUCCANEERS (-4.5) Cardinals (41.5), 1 p.m.

Halloween is over, but Tampa QB Jameis Winston scares me, and so does the fact that the Bucs have covered only one of the last six as a home favorite.

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers
Les Bowen
Cardinals
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Buccaneers
Jeff McLane
Cardinals
Marc Narducci
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

Giants (-2.5) JETS (43.5), 1 p.m.

Both teams play at the Meadowlands, both teams suck, and both me and my CFO recommend playing with Monopoly money only.

Ed Barkowitz
Giants
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Giants
Jeff McLane
Jets
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

SAINTS (-13) Falcons (51.5), 1 p.m.

Drew Brees stepped back on the field in Week 8 against the Cardinals and was 34-for-43 for 373 yards and three TDs. And thanks to my New York dude Jared Hochman, who tells me New Orleans has covered 11 of the last 12 coming off consecutive spread wins.

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Falcons
Marc Narducci
Saints
Vegas Vic
Saints

Ravens (-10) BENGALS (45.5), 1 p.m.

Every single metric, every angle, almost every spread stat point to a YUGE letdown for Baltimore.

The Edgar Allen Poes are coming off two monster wins, beating Seattle, 30-16, and shocking the 8-0 Patriots, 37-20. So, how can they possibly bring the same energy against the 0-8 Bengals? A team that is well-rested coming off the bye week. A team that will be scratching and clawing to get off the schneid and post its first W of the season.

Then there’s the Ravens’ look-ahead to the Texans next week. Spell it in all caps, TRAP GAME! Want some ugly stats? Baltimore has covered only two of the last 12 as a double-digit favorite, and is just 1-6 straight up the last seven at Cincinnati.

Now, the case for John Harbaugh’s group. The Ravens will be facing Ryan Finley, a rookie who has never started an NFL game. The other part of my argument for taking the Ravens boils down to just two words: Lamar Jackson!

Ed Barkowitz
Bengals
Les Bowen
Ravens
Paul Domowitch
Ravens
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
Marc Narducci
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Ravens

Drama in Cincy

PACKERS (-5) Panthers (47.5), 4:25 p.m.

If Green Bay can contain Run CMC, which might be the coolest nickname ever, a small taste of Cheese is on my menu.

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

BEARS (-2.5) Lions (41.5), 1 p.m.

It’s not often that we can use one of the biggest money-making trends in history, but this is the week. Why? Mitch Trubisky has asked for all the TVs at Halas Hall, Chicago’s practice facility, to be shut off. In the last 25 years, every time a starting QB has the TVs shut down, the record is 42-0. Yea, that’s a crock, but the Bears defense AIN’T. And the Windy City kids beat the Lions twice last season, by 34-22 at home and 23-16 at Detroit. Giving Mitch T one more shot.

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Bears
Jeff McLane
Lions (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Lions
Vegas Vic
Bears

COLTS (-10.5) Dolphins (44.5), 4:05 p.m.

FITZMAGIC! It’s way more powerful than retread Brian Hoyer. You can argue that I have lost little bits and pieces of my mind, but you can’t argue with the 7-2 Best Bet record. A cover here and I’m at 80%, baby!

Why go Fishing? Certainly, FitzMagic is part of the reason. Ryan Fitz posted some gorgeous numbers last week, hitting 24 of 36 for 288 yards, three TDs and no INTs. Sure it was against the pathetic Jets, but a W is a W. He’ll probably be facing Hoyer, who has seen more airports (Indy, New England, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Cleveland, Arizona and Pittsburgh) than Henry Kissinger when he was Secretary of State. Look him up, kids.

Miami might be only 1-7 straight up, but the Dolphins come in working on a 4-0 spread perfecto. And last year at Indy, the Fish lost, 27-24, as a +10.5-point dog.

So, make this the tentative best bet, unless Jacoby Brissett plays for Indy. If that happens, then we’ll head to Dallas for the top play. We should know more on Friday afternoon.

Ed Barkowitz
Colts
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins (Best Bet)

Rams (-3.5) STEELERS (44.5), 4:25 p.m.

Buy the hook down to L.A. -3 and watch the Rams extend their 6-0 road PERFECTO in Pittsburgh to 7-0.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Rams
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Steelers
Jeff McLane
Steelers
Marc Narducci
Steelers
Vegas Vic
Rams

COWBOYS (-3) Vikings (47.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

You know that we have liked Captain Kirk Cousins a few times, but NOT in this spot. Gonna back Dak.

Thought it was impressive when Dallas beat up on the Giants after shutting down the Birds the week before. Also thought that Double E was terrific gobbling up 139 yards against the NYG. Nothing will make Double J happier than a prime-time W at Jerry World. And since the ‘Boys have won 11 of the last 13 in Jones’ billion-dollar palace, we’re all over the Star.

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Cowboys (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Cowboys
Jeff McLane
Cowboys
Marc Narducci
Cowboys
Vegas Vic
Cowboys

Monday

49ERS (-6) Seahawks (46.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Guess where Pete Carroll was born? You do not get three guesses. Just one. OK, it was San Francisco. He was the D coordinator for the Niners back in 1995 (11-5) and ’96 (12-4), and we have some STAGGERING numbers that you can take straight to the bank. Seattle has won nine of the last 10 against San Francisco, and storms in with a fabulous 7-0 run as an underdog. And finally, the 'Hawks are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread the week before a bye. Money!

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks
Marc Narducci
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

Thursday

Chargers (-1) RAIDERS (48.5)

» READ MORE: Late touchdown gives Oakland the win ... and the cover

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Chargers
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
7-7 (1-0 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
4-10 (0-1)
Paul Domowitch
4-10 (0-1)
Marcus Hayes
4-10 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
8-6 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
5-9 (0-1)
Vegas Vic
10-4 (1-0)

Season/Entering Week 10

Jeff McLane
77-57-1 (7-2 Best Bets)
.574
Vegas Vic
73-61-1 (7-2)
.544
Marcus Hayes
69-65-1 (6-3)
.515
Les Bowen
67-67-1 (3-5-1)
.500
Paul Domowitch
67-67-1 (2-7)
.500
Marc Narducci
66-68-1 (4-5)
.493
Ed Barkowitz
66-68-1 (2-7)
.493